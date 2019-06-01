In the event that your flight itinerary has been disrupted by an event that does not qualify as a Force Majeure Event as provided for in the Southwest Airlines Co. Contract of Carriage (https://www.southwest.com/assets/pdfs/corporate-commitments/contract-of-carriage.pdf) and as determined by Southwest in its sole discretion (such flight disruption, herein defined as the “Flight Disruption”), you may be eligible for a full or partial refund of your unused accommodation, ground transportation, and activities arrangements booked for the same trip through Southwest Vacations or Southwesthotels.com.

Your eligibility to receive a full or partial refund of your unused accommodation, ground transportation, and activities arrangements will be determined in conjunction with the terms and conditions listed herein. Once the Flight Disruption occurs, to receive a full or partial refund of the non-refundable costs you paid for unused accommodation, ground transportation, and activities arrangements, you must submit your refund request to Southwest Vacations Customer care or Southwesthotels.com Customer Service, depending on which entity you booked your trip with, no later than 90 days after the scheduled departure date, or any payments and deposits shall be forfeited. Your refund request must contain the following information: Customer name, Southwest Airlines confirmation number, hotel or Southwest Vacations confirmation number, and original scheduled date of departure. Flight itineraries with an original scheduled departure date on or after June 1, 2019 may be eligible for the Flight Disruption Policy.

If you booked a trip through Southwest Vacations, please call Southwest Vacations Customer care at 833-446-7335. Business hours are: Monday - Friday 8:00 am - 9:00 pm CST, Saturday 10:00 am - 6:00 pm CST, Sunday 10:00 am - 6:00 pm CST. Refunds will be processed to the original form of payment.

If you booked a trip through Southwesthotels.com, please call the 24/7 Customer Service line for our Partner, Booking.com, at 1-888-850-3958. Refunds will be processed to the original form of payment.

Rapid Rewards points will only be awarded for the portion of the trip that is paid for and completed by the Customer. Air travel on Southwest Airlines and any cancellations related to such air travel are governed by Southwest Airlines Co. Contract of Carriage (https://www.southwest.com/assets/pdfs/corporate-commitments/contract-of-carriage.pdf). Any add-ons purchased for your trip other than accommodations, activities and/or ground transportation are not eligible for a refund.