Using PayPal on flights
First, be sure you have an account with PayPal. Then, select PayPal as your payment method and you will be taken to a PayPal screen where you log into PayPal and pay for your air fare.
You can choose to pay with your bank account, credit card, PayPal Credit, or balance. The amount of your purchase will then be shown in your PayPal transaction details.
PayPal Credit is an open end (revolving) credit card account that provides a reusable credit line built into your account with PayPal giving you the flexibility to pay for your purchases right away or pay over time. PayPal Credit is subject to credit approval and is offered by Synchrony Bank. See terms and apply now at https://www.paypal.com/paypalcredit/terms.
Yes. Funds from PayPal may be combined with Southwest® gift cards, Southwest LUV Vouchers, or funds from an unused E-Ticket reservation. However, funds may not be combined with those from another credit card.
No. PayPal may not be used to pay an increase in fare resulting from a change to an existing itinerary.