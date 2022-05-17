Transferable flight credit
In the event that you cancel a reservation with a Wanna Get Away Plus, Anytime, and/or Business Select fare, the flight credit you will receive is transferable.
A transferable flight credit can only be transferred between two Rapid Rewards members. See more benefits of being a Rapid Rewards member.
To see if a flight credit is transferable, either log in to your Rapid Rewards account within My Account, or access your confirmation number via the Check Travel Funds link on Southwest.com. Flight credits eligible for transfer will have a ‘Transferable flight credit’ designation.
Click ‘Transfer to someone else’ while logged in to your Rapid Rewards account and reviewing your transferable flight credit. If your Rapid Rewards number was not included in your reservation when you canceled, you will need to add it before you can transfer the transferable flight credit.
Log in to your Rapid Rewards account and click on the Payment tab. Search ‘flight credit lookup’ to find the flight credit. Then click the link to ‘Add to My Account’ on your flight credit.
You will need the full name, email address, and Rapid Rewards Account number of the person you wish to transfer the transferable flight credit to.
Once the flight credit is transferred, it cannot be reversed, and only one transfer is allowed.
The transferable flight credit will expire 12 months from the original booking date. Check the expiration date in My Account.
Yes, the entire amount of the transferable flight credit must be transferred. You cannot transfer a partial amount.
No, the entire amount of the transferable flight credit must go to one person.
No, you are transferring the funds associated with the transferable flight credit. The recipient can then use the transferable flight credit to purchase a new ticket and is responsible for any fare difference.
Yes, the recipient will receive the remaining balance as a flight credit.
No, Rapid Rewards points are only earned once the passenger travels. Therefore, a recipient of a transferable flight credit will earn Rapid Reward Points with a new purchase, after they complete the travel.
In the case of a mixed itinerary where one fare is Wanna Get Away (not eligible for transferable flight credit) and the other fare is Wanna Get Away Plus (eligible for transferable flight credit), the Customer receives a transferable flight credit for the entire canceled ticket.
Yes, with a few specific rules for each channel:
- SWABIZ transferable flight credits can be transferred on Southwest.com, swabiz.com and requires the transfer be to another employee within the organization
- SPS tickets can be transferred on Southwest.com and the transfers are limited to employees within the organization.
- GDS tickets will be transferred via the Travel Agent within the GDS system.
Beginning on May 17, 2022, with the cancellation of a Wanna Get Away Plus, Anytime, and/or Business Select fare.
Yes. Anytime and Business Select fares purchased prior to May 17, 2022, and canceled on or after May 17, 2022, are eligible to transfer to someone else.
Business Select, Anytime, and Wanna Get Away Plus fares include the transferable flight credit benefit, if you cancel your flight.
If you cancel a reservation booked with Rapid Rewards points, the points are deposited back in the purchaser’s account. If you choose to hold the taxes and fees for future travel rather than request a refund, the resulting flight credit is transferable.
There may not be a Rapid Rewards account number associated with the transferable flight credit or the transferable flight credit may have expired.
Go to Southwest.com and sign up to be a member of our Rapid Rewards® program.
Click here to begin. Sign up for Rapid Rewards today.
Once a flight credit or transferable flight credit has expired, the funds are no longer available.
Contact the person to get the number, and be sure you have the correct spelling of their full name and the email address associated with their Rapid Rewards account.
- The flight credit may have expired
- The recipient’s information provided may not match the Rapid Rewards account information
- The flight credit may not be associated with the original owner’s Rapid Rewards account and therefore cannot be transferred until that step is complete
Both you and the recipient will receive a confirmation email.