Fly By® Priority Lane
Fly By Lanes are priority check-in and security lanes that give Business Select™ Customers and Members of the Rapid Rewards® A-List direct access to the front of the ticket counter and security checkpoints at select airports. Less time in line means you can spend more time doing what you want before your flight.
Only Customers who purchase a Business Select Fare and Rapid Rewards A-List, and A-List Preferred Members are eligible to use the Fly By Lanes. Customers who wish to upgrade to Business Select may do so through the Fly By Priority Check-in Lanes at the ticket counter; however, family members or other Customers traveling with Business Select Customers, A-List Members, or A-List Preferred Members are not allowed to piggyback with Fly By-eligible Customers.
The following airports have Fly By Priority Lanes available at the Southwest Airlines Ticket Counter: Aruba (AUA), Cancun (CUN), Montego Bay (MBJ), Nassau (NAS), Punta Cana (PUJ), and San Jose del Cabo (SJD).
Punta Cana (PUJ) is the only non-U.S. airport that has a Fly By Priority Lane at the security checkpoint.
The Fly By Priority Check-in Lane will be set off by silver lane belts. Gold and silver signs and carpet will also help distinguish the lane in most locations.
Gold and silver Fly By signs or the Fly By logo will direct you to the priority security lanes.
No. Access to the Fly By Check-in and Security Lanes is a perk of A-List Membership and purchasing a Business Select Fare.
No. All Customers must go through the security screening process. The Fly By Lane only cuts down the time you spend waiting to be screened.
Only A-List Members and Customers who have purchased or would like to upgrade to a Business Select Fare will be assisted through these lanes. Customers must show either a valid A-List card or a boarding pass indicating they are traveling on a Business Select Fare in order to access the Fly By Priority Security Lanes.
No. You must present your A-List Membership card or a boarding pass indicating you are traveling on a Business Select Fare in order to access the Fly By Security Lane.
No. If you purchased a Business Select fare or are an A-List Member, you have the choice to use the Fly By Lanes or any other available lane.