Mobile boarding pass
Mobile boarding pass
A mobile boarding pass is an electronic document used on a personal mobile device that enables Customers to go through security and board the aircraft. It is generated and provided through the use of the Southwest Airlines mobile channels on iOS, Android, and Mobile Website.
Mobile boarding passes are available to customers for flights departing from all U.S. airports Southwest serves. Check in to a flight departing from any domestic city in order to receive the option for a mobile boarding pass. Mobile boarding passes are not currently available to passengers traveling on international flights.
All passengers are eligible for a mobile boarding pass with the exception of the following: Infants under the age of two, unaccompanied minors, individuals traveling to international destinations, selectee passengers, nonrevenue passengers, and Military Fares.
How to view: You can view your mobile boarding pass at the time of check in. After checking in on the mobile app or mobile website, tap on the "boarding pass" button. You should see a boarding pass preview you can use during travel.
How to save: You can add your boarding pass to either Apple Wallet on an iOS device or Google Pay on an Android device. You can also save your pass to photos on an Android Device. It is recommended to save the pass via Apple Wallet or Google Pay. These methods allow for automatic updates to the pass if there is a gate change, departure time change, or change made to the boarding time.
How to share: You can share your pass after adding it to Apple Wallet on an iPhone. To do this, go into the Apple Wallet app and tap on the three dots in the upper right hand corner. There will be a share icon in the top right hand corner that will allow you to share your pass. Sharing is not currently available through Google Pay.
You can also view your boarding pass after check in by looking up your reservation (mobile web or app) or on the home screen trip card (app).
Yes. If you are eligible for a mobile boarding pass as an individual, you are eligible for a mobile boarding pass as a passenger on the same reservation with other members of your party. There are some exceptions that include Southwest Group reservations or any reservation over 8 passengers. All members of the party will have access to all eligible boarding passes under that reservation.
Yes. We strongly encourage you to save a copy of your mobile boarding pass to your phone or iPad® within Apple Wallet or Google Pay, for easy access during travel. If you are within one hour of your flight and haven’t yet checked in, you will not be able to check in for your flight through the app due to security restrictions. However, as long as you have checked in for your flight at least one hour prior to its scheduled departure time, you’ll have the ability to reprint a paper boarding pass or use your mobile boarding pass up until the time that the flight departs.
Yes, printed boarding passes are still available should you prefer to not utilize a mobile boarding pass. You can print your boarding pass online at Southwest.com or at the airport using a self-service kiosk on the day of departure, prior to your flight’s scheduled departure time.
Yes, your mobile boarding pass can be used to proceed through security checkpoint to board your flight. Simply show your mobile boarding pass on a mobile phone, iPad or Apple Watch and a valid form of identification to the TSA Agent at security to proceed.
To board your flight, scan your mobile boarding pass by holding one of the devices listed above with your pass facing the scanner. The scanner is located at the boarding door podium. Once your pass has been properly scanned, you will then be allowed to proceed down the jet way.
If you elect to use a mobile boarding pass and have purchased a Business Select Fare, your drink coupon eligibility will be noted on the mobile boarding pass. In order to receive your complimentary premium drink during your flight, simply show the drink coupon portion of your mobile boarding pass to the flight attendant for validation.
Be sure to save a copy of your mobile boarding pass to your mobile device prior to takeoff so you can easily retrieve it during your flight.
You will have to tap the Check In button even if you have purchased EarlyBird Check-In® in order to retrieve your mobile boarding pass. However, your position had been saved at 36 hours, which is earlier than the standard 24 hour check in.
Yes, the mobile boarding pass and Apple Wallet/Google Pay pass will update with changes to gates or flight times. You can also use “flight status” on our mobile app, website, and the monitors at the airport for the most up-to-date flight and gate information.
Southwest issues individual boarding passes for each flight. If you’re changing planes, you’ll receive a boarding pass for each leg of the journey. This will be reflected in the pass preview as well as Apple Wallet and Google Pay with individual passes for each of your different flights. If you have multiple Southwest boarding passes you can swipe to the right to view all.
Push notifications
On initial launch of the iOS app, you will be prompted to opt into push notifications. If you choose to opt in, you will start to receive push notifications. If you decide you do not want push notifications at the time of launch, you are always able to either opt in or out via your app settings.
Of course! You can manage your preferences within your app settings at any time.
You’ll receive relevant information that will help in your overall trip planning and day of travel. You may receive notifications for check in, when your flight is boarding, and confirmation on your boarding position if you are A-list or A-list Preferred, as well as if you have EarlyBird® Check-in.
If you have the Southwest iOS app on your iPhone version 8.0 or above, you can opt in for push notifications. We have plans to add this functionality in the future to our Android app.
Mobile website
The web address for the Southwest mobile site is: mobile.southwest.com.
First, you will need a smartphone device or iPad® with wireless or data access functionality and a web browser. Then, you will need to input the following URL/web address: mobile.southwest.com. If you access southwest.com from a mobile device and the site can detect you are using a mobile device, you will be automatically redirected to mobile.southwest.com. We recommend that you bookmark the web address to make it easier to access in the future.
Data access gives you access to the Internet through your web-enabled smartphone device. In most cases, your service provider requires a subscription to take advantage of the features on your device.
Many of the same features available at southwest.com are also available on mobile.southwest.com and within the apps, including:
- View mobile boarding pass
- Check in for flights
- Book air and car reservations
- Change and cancel air reservations
- Access your Rapid Rewards account, and more!
The mobile app is available for Apple iOS devices via the App Store and for Android devices on Google Play.
Yes, we are constantly monitoring Customer feedback and planning future enhancements to the Southwest mobile experience.
Currently, the Southwest app is available on Apple iOS devices (iPhone and iPad) and Android devices. We are constantly evaluating Customer demand for device and operating system support both through Customer feedback as well as by monitoring usage analytics.
Yes, Flight Status Information is available through mobile.southwest.com and via the app.
You will need your confirmation number and the first and last name of one of the Passengers listed in the reservation. Customers traveling on nonrevenue listings or paper tickets can check in via the mobile site, but will still need to see an agent at the ticket counter at the airport to receive a security document. To print your security document prior to your flight, visit southwest.com from a computer that is connected to a printer.
The check-in confirmation screen on your mobile device will display the boarding group and position below each Passenger's name.
Yes, however, the mobile check-in process will check in all Passengers included on the reservation. Unlike online check-in at southwest.com, there is not an option to check in one Passenger at a time.
NOTE: If one of the Passengers traveling on a multi-passenger reservation does not qualify for online check-in (i.e., age-restricted, military, group, etc.), the other Passengers who do qualify will be able to check in and retrieve their own boarding passes.
The mobile site and app check-in process will check in all Passengers who have not yet checked in and will re-display the boarding group that was previously assigned to the Passenger(s) who have checked in.
Rapid Rewards® Visa
Visa
Mastercard
American Express
Discover Network
UnionPay
UATP Diners Club
JCB
PayPal®
Apple Pay® (iOS only)
Travel Funds
Southwest LUV Vouchers®
Southwest® gift cards
You are also able to purchase flights using Rapid Rewards points if you are logged into your account and have sufficient points available to do so.
Yes, you can enter a promotion code when booking via mobile.southwest.com or using the app.
Yes! Users are able to book international flights via the 5.6.1+ versions of the Android and iOS mobile apps or the Southwest.com mobile website.
No, Southwest does not charge a fee to access the mobile version of southwest.com or to download and use the app. However, your wireless carrier may assess data or Internet access fees. These fees vary by carrier, and we recommend that you contact your wireless provider for additional information.
No, at this time, you are only able to buy incremental Rapid Rewards Points and transfer points to friends and family at southwest.com.
On the app and mobile website log in screen, there is a link called "log in help" that will redirect you to the Southwest.com login help page where you can reset your password. If you have exceeded the amount of tries, you will have to wait 24 hours before trying again or you can reset your password. You can also go to Southwest.com on a desktop and reset the password there.