Overnight Connections
With an overnight connection, you can expect a layover in a connecting city during the hours of 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. local time. You will have to lay over at the connecting airport during those hours before continuing your journey.
No, you will not be able to retrieve any checked bags, so we recommend you keep any needed medication and other necessities in a carryon bag or personal item. Customers are responsible for their carryon and personal items while at the airport overnight as we do not store luggage at any of our airports.
Yes, you can leave the airport, but you may not be able to reenter the terminal until the TSA security checkpoint reopens (TSA checkpoint hours vary by airport). Please check the TSA hours for your specific airport before exiting the secure area.
Some airports may have limited options like vending machines available within the terminal. Please check beforehand if your layover airport has food and drinks available.
Yes, the restrooms are open 24/7 at all participating airports at which Southwest® offers overnight connections.
No, for travel with an overnight connection, Southwest will only accept a minor (under the age of 18) if they are accompanied by an adult age 18 or older.
A Customer Service Agent may not be available overnight, but you can contact us at 1-800-435-9792.
Our overnight connections will include:
Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI)
Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW)
Denver International Airport (DEN)
Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport (LAS)
Oakland International Airport (OAK)