Priority Lanes and Express Lanes
Priority Lane and Express Lane are dedicated lanes meant to speed our Business Select®, Anytime, A-List, and A-List Preferred Members through check-in and security lines. Priority Lanes are located at our check-in counters and Express Lanes are at security checkpoints at participating airports.
The following international airports have Priority Lanes available at the check-in counter: Aruba (AUA), Montego Bay (MBJ), Nassau (NAS), Punta Cana (PUJ), and San Jose del Cabo (SJD).
Cancun (CUN) and Punta Cana (PUJ) have Express Lanes at the security checkpoint.
The Priority Lane will be indicated with signs within the Southwest check-in area. Look for “Priority Lane” signs.
For Express Lane access at security, look for sign(s) or ask an airport agent if you need further assistance.
No. Access to Priority Lanes and Express Lanes is a perk of A-List and A-List Preferred Memberships and purchasing Business Select and Anytime fares.
No, the Express Lane is simply a dedicated lane that may be faster than the other security lanes. All Customers must go through the security screening process.
Customers must show their boarding pass indicating they are traveling on a Business Select or Anytime fare, or that they are an A-List or A-List Preferred Member.
No. If you purchased a Business Select or an Anytime fare, or are an A-List or A-List Preferred Member, you have the choice to use the Priority Lane or Express Lane.