Security documents
A Security Document is a document containing your confirmation code, name, and flight information, and it confirms that you are holding a reservation. A Security Document may be provided to assist you in passing through a TSA Security Checkpoint. It does not serve as a boarding pass. It is issued in place of a boarding pass when circumstances warrant.
Once you arrive at the airport, in order to board the plane, you will need to obtain your boarding pass from either the ticket counter or departure gate. If you choose to obtain your boarding pass at the departure gate, your Security Document will assist you in passing through TSA Security.
Due to security measures and Southwest Airlines policies and procedures, you sometimes may not be able to obtain a boarding pass before reaching the departure gate. In such cases, the a Security Document allows you to proceed through the TSA Security Checkpoint to the departure gate to obtain your boarding pass.
You can obtain or reprint a Security Document at the airport at a kiosk (where available) or at the ticket counter.
You have the option to print a new Security Document at anytime on southwest.com by using the online check-in option. Otherwise, you can stop at a kiosk (where available) or ticket counter once you arrive at the airport.
No. Your boarding pass serves as your final document to pass through TSA Security and board your flight.