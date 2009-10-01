For all reservations booked on or after October 1, 2009 for travel on Southwest Airlines, you must provide your information before a boarding pass can be issued.

If you are a Rapid Rewards member, the name on your reservation is validated against the name in your Rapid Rewards account. If the names do not match, we will not be able to process your reservation with the account number and you will not receive your Rapid Rewards points. Therefore, we highly recommend that you update your Rapid Rewards account with your name as it appears on the government-issued ID with which you will be traveling.

Please note that, for security purposes, we do not allow name changes to your Rapid Rewards account online. Instead, you may forward your Rapid Rewards membership card, along with photocopies of legal documentation (drivers license, marriage certificate, etc.) and an informal letter indicating your legal name, to Rapid Rewards, P.O. Box 36657, Dallas, TX 75235, for processing. Please allow four weeks to receive your updated Rapid Rewards membership card.