Food and drinks
Flights traveling 176 miles or more serve a selection of alcoholic beverages, as well as free sodas, juice, coffee, and a snack. Additional snacks are also served on flights between Hawaii and the U.S. mainland.
Flights traveling 175 miles or less only serve water. Here are some examples of routes that are 175 miles or less:
|
City-specific routes
|
Length in miles
|
COS to/from DEN
|
72
|
KOA to/from OGG
|
84
|
HNL to/from OGG
|
101
|
HNL to/from LIH
|
102
|
MCO to/from RSW
|
133
|
GRR to/from MDW
|
137
|
DEN to/from HDN
|
142
|
AUS to/from HOU
|
148
|
ATL to/from GSP
|
153
|
BWI to/from ORF
|
159
|
HNL to/from KOA
|
163
|
LAS to/from PSP
|
173
You’re welcome to bring your own non-alcoholic drinks onboard. As a reminder, FAA regulations prohibit passengers from drinking alcohol on the aircraft unless it’s served by the air carrier.
You’re welcome to bring your own food onboard.
We do not offer snacks for purchase during the flight, so be sure to grab something before boarding.
Any drink coupons set to expire in 2020 or 2021 will now be accepted through December 31, 2022.