Southwest.com® account login
To login, you must have your web browser set to accept cookies. This particular cookie is used to remember your account number and password while you are viewing your account information online. Once you have completed your session, the cookie will be erased.
Your password is unique to your account and is designed to protect your account from unauthorized use. Accordingly, your password should be guarded and not provided to anyone.
Southwest Airlines is not responsible for lost, stolen, or otherwise disclosed passwords. Southwest will not replace points or awards that are generated or redeemed as a result of unauthorized password activity.
The southwest.com password strength indicator evaluates the password that you have entered and indicates if its strength is low, medium or high, based on defined criteria.
The password strength indicator will apply in both scenarios. Whether you are setting up a new account or changing the password on your existing account, the password strength indicator will help guide you through the process of developing a strong password.
If your password is considered strong, the strength indicator will display three bars and you will not be asked to re-enter a new password.
Strong passwords typically contain the following criteria: at least one letter, at least one lowercase letter, at least one capital letter, and are 10+ characters in length.
Certain special characters are allowed, but the first character of the password must be alphanumeric.
Yes, there is a small set of very common words that are prohibited from being part of your password such as ‘password’ and ‘12345’. If you get an error message when you try to enter your password stating that you cannot use a particular word, please try a new password that does not contain the prohibited word.