Redeem Rapid Rewards® Points
The number of points needed for a reward flight depends on the fare. Just like fares, reward pricing can vary based on destination, time, day of travel, demand, fare type, point redemption rate, and other factors and is subject to change at any time until the booking is confirmed. The same Rapid Rewards rules and regulations that apply to domestic flights will apply to international flights.
Please be aware that rewards travel is subject to taxes, fees, and other government or airport-imposed charges from $5.60 per one-way trip that must be paid by the Member with a credit card, travel fund, or Southwest® gift card. Applicable taxes, fees, and other government or airport-imposed charges can vary significantly based on your arrival and departure destination.
Special fares, such as infant, child, military, and government fares are not eligible to be purchased with points. Other travel not eligible for redemption with points includes, but is not limited to, charter flights, group travel, Southwest Vacation® packages, Fun Jet Vacations, service-charges, reduced-rate, trade out, and travel purchased through a travel agent.
The More Rewards program allows Rapid Rewards Credit Cardmembers to redeem their points for merchandise, international flights operated by other airlines, hotel stays, gift cards, and rental cars.
No. Points cannot be redeemed for Southwest amenities.
You can make a reservation for reward travel using points at Southwest.com. All reward travel is subject to taxes, fees, and other government or airport-imposed charges of at least $5.60 per one-way trip. Applicable taxes, fees, and other government or airport-imposed charges can vary significantly based on your arrival and departure destination. The payment of any taxes, fees, and other government or airport-imposed charges is the responsibility of the passenger and must be paid at the time reward travel is booked with a credit card, travel fund, or Southwest gift card.
There are no blackout dates for travel booked with Rapid Rewards points.
Yes. The Rapid Rewards Member who owns the account from which the points will be used will need to make the reservation for the person traveling. Simply get the destination, travel dates, and flight times from the person who will be using your points and log in to your account via Southwest.com to book the reward travel. A Passenger traveling on a ticket using points from another Member's account will not be allowed to make changes to the itinerary. The Passenger must contact the Member and have the Member make any necessary changes. All reward travel is subject to taxes, fees, and other government or airport-imposed charges of at least $5.60 per one-way trip, which must be paid with a credit card, travel fund, or Southwest gift card at the time of booking. Applicable taxes, fees, and other government or airport-imposed charges can vary significantly based on your arrival and departure destination.
Yes. You can call 1-800-I-FLY-SWA (1-800-435-9792) to reserve a reward flight for 24 hours prior to purchasing. If you do not redeem using your points within 24 hours, the reservation will be cancelled and the reward seat released. Fares are always subject to change until tickets are purchased.
No. Points can only be booked for travel through Southwest.com, the Southwest mobile app, or by calling 1-800-I-FLY-SWA.
No. But keep in mind, you can book a one-way reservation using points and book your return using cash or any other accepted form of payment or vice-versa.
There are no blackout dates for ticket purchases booked with points under our Wanna Get Away®, Anytime and Business Select® fares. Special fares, such as infant, child, military and government fares are not eligible to be purchased with points.
No. Membership in the Rapid Rewards program is for individual travelers only. Individuals must enroll separately and may not pool or combine points with other Members. However, one Member may transfer their points to another Member. Costs to transfer points to another Member must be paid for with a credit card, and transfers can be made through Southwest.com. Points may not be transferred to a Member's estate or as part of a settlement, inheritance, or will.
When travelling on reward travel, you will receive all fare product features except for earning Rapid Rewards points.
No. However, you will be required to pay taxes, fees, and other government or airport-imposed charges of at least $5.60 per one-way trip, which must be paid with a credit card, travel fund, or Southwest gift card at the time of booking. Applicable taxes, fees, and other government or airport-imposed charges can vary significantly based on your arrival and departure destination.
Yes. Reward travel will follow Southwest's rules for the fare product purchased. If an increase in the fare is required to obtain a fare product (Business Select or Anytime) that allows standby travel, the Rapid Rewards Member must be present to approve the use of additional points for the increased cost.
When traveling on points the ticket will be redeemed based on the one-way segment that was flown (origin-destination), and any remaining unused points for additional one-way segments will be returned to your account. Please allow up to four days for any unused points to post back to the original account.
Yes. If your reward travel was booked using your own points, you may modify or change your reservation for reward travel at Southwest.com.
If you make a change to your reservation that results in an increase of the fare and/or upgrade to a higher fare product, you will be required to pay for the increase with additional Rapid Rewards points from the original Rapid Rewards account. If you do not have enough points in the original account, you may purchase additional Rapid Rewards points with a credit card and use those points to pay for your ticket.
The points automatically will be redeposited in your account. Please allow up to four days after the date of the last flight in the reservation. If the reservation needs to be rebooked, the Member will be required to do so at the current available fare.
No. Southwest does not charge a fee to make a change to a reservation. However, all tickets are subject to any fare difference that may apply.
When points are deducted from your account, you will receive notification via email to the primary email address stored in your account profile. You can also check your account online at Southwest.com.