Registration is available exclusively online and runs in late summer/early fall each year. Check out southwest.com/adoptapilot for more details.

Pilots: Go to SWALife-luvculture-swacares-volunteerism-adoptapilot

If you have a teacher:

1. Create an event by searching for your school by name, city and state.

2. Select the school

3. Add Teacher information

4. Save and Submit

5. Review and Submit

6. Sign up for the event

You have successfully completed the registration process. Your teacher will not need to register.

If you do not have a teacher, you can search for an available teacher once you have logged in. If you find one, you can sign up. If not, check back frequently for any new teacher listings in your area. Or you can reach out to an elementary school in your community or go to www.greatschools.org to find options by zip code.

Teachers: If a Southwest Pilot has already approached you about participating in the program, your Pilot will complete the online registration and you will be notified through email. If you have not already been "adopted" by a Southwest Pilot, please complete the teacher registration. We will do our best to find a Southwest Pilot, unfortunately, there is no guarantee we will have an available Pilot in your community.