Baggage Embargo
A baggage embargo is a restriction on oversized, overweight, and extra checked bags for select international destinations. Some destinations have year-round restrictions and others have restrictions during summer and holiday travel periods.
Cuba (HAV) has a year-round baggage embargo restriction. Customers may not check more than two bags, oversized bags (over 62 linear inches), or overweight bags (more than 50 pounds). Boxes of any size will not be accepted.
Jamaica (MBJ) typically has a temporary baggage embargo restriction on excess and oversized baggage toward the end of summer. See specific restrictions on our airport information page.
Belize (BZE), Bahamas (NAS), and Costa Rica (SJO) have temporary baggage embargoes during holiday travel periods. See specific restrictions on our airport information page.