Southwest never charges fees to change your flights because we understand plans change. Sometimes, you may be asked to pay a difference in fare if the new flight you’re choosing costs more than your original itinerary.

The good news? If your new flight costs less, we’ll refund the difference to the original form of payment (if applicable) or the difference will be held for future use in the form of a reusable travel fund for the originally ticketed Passenger(s), as long as travel is completed by the expiration date, which is typically one year from the date of your original booking.