FAQ/Group Travel
Our Customer Support & Services Call Centers are often flooded with calls when a new schedule is released, unfortunately, this can lead to increased delays and hold times during these busy periods. If your travel plans can wait, we recommend that you call back during a less busy booking time when hold times will be reduced.
southwest.com fares and Group fares differ in many ways, and each offers its own unique benefits. The best option for you is determined by your travel needs. southwest.com fares are often only available online and usually have limited quantities available. There may not be enough seats at the online price for your whole group. southwest.com fares tend to work best for small parties that don't need much flexibility in their travel plans. Group fares work best for parties of ten or more who may require flexibility with name changes and payments.
The Group Travel Services number is 1-800-433-5368 and hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 5:00 a.m. to midnight Central time.
Complete the Excel® Name Template provided by Southwest Airlines, and upload via www.swagrouptravel.com (Passport information will be required for International Reservations.) Please complete all required fields, this includes: Group Leader Name, Email, Departure Date and Confirmation Number.
Submit Deposit: A $50 per person deposit may be required to hold a reservation after your initial booking. Credit card is the only approved form of payment for the deposit. Payment may be made by uploading a completed and signed Letter of Authorization (LOA) form via www.swagrouptravel.com or by calling 1-800-433-5368. A blank Letter of Authorization document can be found attached to your contract email.
Submit Final Payment: If you have already submitted a complete name list (for International travel name templates must include Passport information), payment may be made by uploading a completed and signed Letter of Authorization (LOA) form on www.swagrouptravel.com or by calling 1-800-433-5368 to pay over the phone, using a credit card or PayPal before the final payment due date. If paying via wire transfer, please call or email GroupTravel@wnco.com at least seven business days before your final payment due date to receive the detailed instructions for sending your wire transfer. PLEASE NOTE – eChecks, Physical Checks and Money Orders are no longer accepted.
Enter your updates on the “Changes” tab on the Excel® Name Template provided by Southwest Airlines, and upload via www.swagrouptravel.com (Passport information will be required for International Reservations.) Please complete all required fields, this includes: Group Leader Name, Email, Departure Date and Confirmation Number.
Group reservations include unlimited name changes up to 72 hours prior to departure.
Southwest Airlines now offers a formal meetings program for corporate meetings and conventions with a minimum of 150 Travelers through SWABIZ, our free online corporate booking tool. To make Southwest Airlines the official airline of your meeting and find out if you are eligible, please visit www.swabiz.com, and submit a Meetings Agreement Request form.
Please speak with a Group Travel Services Customer Representative at 1-800-433-5368. They will be happy to assist you.
Yes! Group Passengers can check in on southwest.com and reserve their boarding positions beginning 24 hours prior to departure. Upon your airport arrival, please proceed to the ticket counter to receive your boarding passes.
The online check in process for Group travel is slightly different than you may be used to for non-Group travel.
Domestic Groups
1. Go to southwest.com and click "Check In" to reserve your boarding positions. Please enter the confirmation number and first and last name of any one of your travelers.
2. You have the option to either check in the entire Group, or select specific Passengers.
3. The names of successfully checked in Passengers along with their boarding positions will begin to populate on the screen one at a time. Please note: Certain Passengers may not be eligible for online check in and must proceed to the ticket counter.
4. Upon arrival at the airport, please proceed to the ticket counter to receive your boarding passes.
International Groups
1. Go to southwest.com and click 'Check In' to reserve your boarding positions. Please enter the confirmation number and first and last name of any one of the travelers.
2. You will only be able to check in one Passenger at a time.
3. A valid passport and emergency contact information will be needed to complete the check in process.
4. Repeat steps 1 - 3 for each International Passenger.
5. Upon arrival at the airport, please proceed to the ticket counter to receive your boarding passes.
- Boarding passes will be retained by Southwest Airlines at the departure gate.
- Any change made to a reservation by you or any person will void any boarding pass that has been issued.
- Boarding passes are valid only for the Passenger whose name is listed on the pass.
- Government-issued identification is required to proceed through the Security Checkpoint.
- Customer Checkin Requirement (flights operated by Southwest Airlines): Passengers who do not obtain a boarding pass and are not present and available for boarding in the departure gate area at least ten minutes prior to scheduled departure time may have their reserved space cancelled and will not be eligible for denied boarding compensation.
- When boarding the aircraft, you will board in sequential order based on the group and position number listed on your boarding pass. Please listen closely to gate announcements for instructions.
- If you are traveling with an unticketed child younger than two years old, you must provide proof of age and receive a Boarding Verification Document at the ticket counter prior to proceeding to the security checkpoint.
- View Southwest Airlines' Contract of Carriage.
Yes, we will accept bookings for groups of 10 or more for all flights (including international flights) as part of our Group Travel program, which offers several additional benefits. Group bookings must be made via phone. Customers calling from within the United States can contact Group Travel Services at 1 (800) 433-5368 Monday – Friday between the hours of 5:00am and midnight, Central Time.
Please note the following differences in policy that will apply to Group Travel Program bookings:
- Deposits cannot be applied toward the purchase of tickets. Deposits will be refunded within five business days after final payment and ticketing and are subject to any additional processing time incurred by the credit card company. It may take up to two statements to receive your refund.
- Tickets must be used on the flight purchased, and the deposit could be forfeited for failure to meet this requirement.
- Credit cards, PayPal and Wire Transfer will be accepted as forms of payment for Group bookings. Credit cards are the only acceptable form of payment for deposits. eChecks, Southwest Airlines LUV Vouchers, Southwest® gift cards, reusable travel funds, or exchanged tickets will not be accepted as forms of payment for Group bookings.
- Group tickets will be electronically issued – no paper tickets will be issued for group travel.
Group reservations include unlimited name changes up to 72 hours prior to departure.
- EarlyBird Check-In® may not be added to tickets purchased as part of a Group itinerary.
- If traveling as part of a Group Travel itinerary, you can reserve your boarding position online 24 hours prior to your scheduled departure time, though you will not receive a boarding pass at this time. If traveling internationally, your passport must be verified by a Customer Service Agent or kiosk at the Southwest Airlines Ticket Counter on the day of travel before you can receive a boarding pass and proceed through the security checkpoint to your departure gate.
Bags Fly Free®* on Southwest Airlines. Your first two checked bags fly free on all flights. Please see our baggage policies page for complete details.
* Weight and size limits apply.
At this time, EarlyBird Check-In® is not available to Group passengers. We recommend that all Group passengers check in online 24 hours prior to departure to provide the best chance of improving their boarding position and seat selection onboard the aircraft.
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has implemented a new program called Secure Flight, which is intended to enhance the security of commercial air travel. Under Secure Flight, airlines are now required to ask traveling passengers for their full legal name as it appears on the government-issued photo ID they intend to travel with, along with their gender and date of birth. The TSA has determined that mandating the provision of date of birth and gender would greatly reduce the number of passengers misidentified as a match to the watch list. It is to the passenger's advantage to provide the required data elements as doing so may prevent delays or additional passenger security screening at the airport, particularly for those individuals who have similar names to those on the watch list.
