Only trained service dogs assisting Customers with disabilities are permitted to travel with Customers from the U.S. mainland to Hawaii. No other animals are permitted on flights from the U.S. mainland to Hawaii. There are strict guidelines and specific procedures that must be completed before your service dog can be accepted into the state of Hawaii. Customers also must adhere to our procedures for accepting trained service dogs.

When transporting qualified animals to or from Hawaii, you (our Customer) are responsible for full compliance with Hawaii’s laws, rules, and regulations pertaining to the transportation of animals, including all documentation requirements.

Hawaii Department of Agriculture documentation requirements for trained service dogs must be verified with a Customer Service Agent prior to boarding the first flight on your itinerary

Hawaii Department of Agriculture documentation must be verified at both your origin station and connection city by a Customer Service Agent. The Customer Service Agent must verify:

The date on your animal’s health certificate is within 14 days of the date of travel to Hawaii.



Your animal’s health certificate is completed in English.



Your animal’s health certificate includes the veterinarian contact information.



Your animal’s health certificate includes rabies vaccination information.

If you are traveling to any destination other than Honolulu, you must also obtain a Neighbor Island Inspection Permit, which will be verified by an Employee.

All animals must be declared on the Plants and Animals Declaration Form which must be completed onboard prior to arrival at the gate for every family onboard. These forms will be distributed and collected by Flight Attendants prior to landing in Hawaii.