Yes, designated Companions under the age of 18 can accompany Companion Pass holders on international flights; however, these Passengers cannot be booked online. Please contact us at 1-800-I-FLY-SWA (1-800-435-9792) to book a Companion for travel on itineraries that include at least one international leg.
At this time, you cannot access information stored in your Rapid Rewards account, including stored credit card information, to purchase international flights. You are also not able to store passport information in your Rapid Rewards account at this time. We apologize for the inconvenience.
The same rules and regulations that apply to domestic travel apply to international flights. Additional foreign taxes or fees not associated to the ticket may apply.