Original or paper documents of government-issued identification are the only acceptable forms of proof. Electronic screen shots, phone images, or immunization records are not acceptable documents for proof of age.

Southwest Employees may ask for age verification at any point within the Customer journey, so Customers should travel with a copy or original of any government-issued I.D., such as a birth certificate or passport, for their Lap Child. If asked to provide proof of age and cannot, Customers will be required to purchase a ticket for the child.