FAQ/Lap Child
One child over 14 days and under two (2) years of age, not occupying a seat, may be carried free of charge when traveling with an adult (12 years of age or older). Although a boarding pass is not required for the infant, you will need a Boarding Verification Document.
Original or paper documents of government-issued identification are the only acceptable forms of proof. Electronic screen shots, phone images, or immunization records are not acceptable documents for proof of age.
Southwest Employees may ask for age verification at any point within the Customer journey, so Customers should travel with a copy or original of any government-issued I.D., such as a birth certificate or passport, for their Lap Child. If asked to provide proof of age and cannot, Customers will be required to purchase a ticket for the child.
Customers may follow up with Customer Relations to show proof of age, after the flight, to request a refund.