If you realize that you left an important item onboard the plane, please notify a Southwest Airlines Customer Service Agent before leaving the airport so he or she can try to retrieve the item. If you’ve left the airport, please contact our lost and found. Please provide detailed information regarding the item (i.e. model/serial number, brand, size, color, etc.). We will make every effort to locate your item and return it to you. If you provide an email address you will receive regular communication on the status of the search for your item and will be contacted via email and phone if it’s located. If you do not provide an email address you will only be contacted by phone if your item is located. If we have not located your item within 30 days from the time it was reported, it is not likely that it was turned in. While we make every effort to locate lost items, Southwest Airlines is not liable for unchecked items left on the plane.