FAQ/Mobile Boarding Pass
A mobile boarding pass is an electronic document used on a personal mobile device that enables Customers to go through security and board the aircraft. It is generated and provided through the use of the Southwest Airlines mobile channels on iOS, Android, and Mobile Website.
Mobile boarding passes are available to customers for flights departing from all U.S. airports Southwest serves. Check in to a flight departing from any domestic city in order to receive the option for a mobile boarding pass. Mobile boarding passes are not currently available to passengers traveling on international flights.
All passengers are eligible for a mobile boarding pass with the exception of the following: Infants under the age of two, unaccompanied minors, individuals traveling to international destinations, selectee passengers, nonrevenue passengers, and Military Fares.
How to view: You can view your mobile boarding pass at the time of check in. After checking in on the mobile app or mobile website, tap on the "boarding pass" button. You should see a boarding pass preview you can use during travel.
How to save: You can add your boarding pass to either Apple Wallet on an iOS device or Google Pay on an Android device. You can also save your pass to photos on an Android Device. It is recommended to save the pass via Apple Wallet or Google Pay. These methods allow for automatic updates to the pass if there is a gate change, departure time change, or change made to the boarding time.
How to share: You can share your pass after adding it to Apple Wallet on an iPhone. To do this, go into the Apple Wallet app and tap on the three dots in the upper right hand corner. There will be a share icon in the top right hand corner that will allow you to share your pass. Sharing is not currently available through Google Pay.
You can also view your boarding pass after check in by looking up your reservation (mobile web or app) or on the home screen trip card (app).
Yes. If you are eligible for a mobile boarding pass as an individual, you are eligible for a mobile boarding pass as a passenger on the same reservation with other members of your party. There are some exceptions that include Southwest Group reservations or any reservation over 8 passengers. All members of the party will have access to all eligible boarding passes under that reservation.
Yes. We strongly encourage you to save a copy of your mobile boarding pass to your phone or iPad® within Apple Wallet or Google Pay, for easy access during travel. If you are within one hour of your flight and haven’t yet checked in, you will not be able to check in for your flight through the app due to security restrictions. However, as long as you have checked in for your flight at least one hour prior to its scheduled departure time, you’ll have the ability to reprint a paper boarding pass or use your mobile boarding pass up until the time that the flight departs.
Yes, printed boarding passes are still available should you prefer to not utilize a mobile boarding pass. You can print your boarding pass online at Southwest.com or at the airport using a self-service kiosk on the day of departure, prior to your flight’s scheduled departure time.
Yes, your mobile boarding pass can be used to proceed through security checkpoint to board your flight. Simply show your mobile boarding pass on a mobile phone, iPad or Apple Watch and a valid form of identification to the TSA Agent at security to proceed.
To board your flight, scan your mobile boarding pass by holding one of the devices listed above with your pass facing the scanner. The scanner is located at the boarding door podium. Once your pass has been properly scanned, you will then be allowed to proceed down the jet way.
If you elect to use a mobile boarding pass and have purchased a Business Select Fare, your drink coupon eligibility will be noted on the mobile boarding pass. In order to receive your complimentary premium drink during your flight, simply show the drink coupon portion of your mobile boarding pass to the flight attendant for validation.
Be sure to save a copy of your mobile boarding pass to your mobile device prior to takeoff so you can easily retrieve it during your flight.
You will have to tap the Check In button even if you have purchased EarlyBird Check-In® in order to retrieve your mobile boarding pass. However, your position had been saved at 36 hours, which is earlier than the standard 24 hour check in.
Yes, the mobile boarding pass and Apple Wallet/Google Pay pass will update with changes to gates or flight times. You can also use “flight status” on our mobile app, website, and the monitors at the airport for the most up-to-date flight and gate information.
Southwest issues individual boarding passes for each flight. If you’re changing planes, you’ll receive a boarding pass for each leg of the journey. This will be reflected in the pass preview as well as Apple Wallet and Google Pay with individual passes for each of your different flights. If you have multiple Southwest boarding passes you can swipe to the right to view all.