FAQ/Rapid Rewards Account
- Home
- FAQ
- Rapid Rewards®
- Rapid Rewards Account
Rapid Rewards Members can access their account status 24 hours a day online at Southwest.com® or through the Southwest® mobile app. Simply enter your account number and password to view your account, book reward and Companion travel, view upcoming trip, set your personal preferences and more.
Members can also access the Rapid Rewards automated voice response system by calling 1-800-445-5764 for general account information.
Access your Rapid Rewards® account from the Southwest.com homepage by selecting Log In at the top of the page. Enter your username or Rapid Rewards account number and password.
You can request a password at Southwest.com® by simply clicking on the Need Help Logging In? link under Account Login. Simply provide all of the necessary information and a password will be emailed or mailed to the address in your account.
If you can't remember your username or account number, simply click on the Need help logging in? link under Account Login. Then provide all of the necessary information and your username and account number will be instantly provided to you online.
If you have never logged in to your account at Southwest.com, simply click on the Need help logging in? link under Account Login. You will be required to provide all of the necessary information, including your Rapid Rewards account number, to finish setting up your account.
Yes. After logging into your account at Southwest.com, click on the My Account link at the top of the screen. Locate the My Preference tab. This section will allow you to add or edit your personal information, account email addresses, postal address, phone numbers, and other information pertaining to your Rapid Rewards account.
Keeping your account information current ensures that you will receive all communications pertaining to your account. To update your information, log in to your Rapid Rewards® account and click on My Preference tab to add your communication preferences, change your password, and more.
If you are an A-List or A-List Preferred Member, make sure to provide your most frequently used phone number as your primary number. This will allow our system to recognize you when you call the number on the back of your tier card and, route your call through our priority call routing system.
No. Name change requests may be submitted via the Connect With Us page on Southwest.com, in writing by mail to Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards, P.O. Box 36657, Dallas, Texas 75235, or by fax to 1-877-506-0154. Your written request must contain your current Member contact information (name, address, telephone number, and email address if available), Rapid Rewards account number, along with photocopies of your legal documentation (ex. Old government-issued photo ID and new government-issued photo ID, marriage license, divorce decree, etc.) or any other information Southwest may request that reflects your new legal name.
Yes. The Rapid Rewards® Report is your personalized account statement. This email gives you personalized account information, including your current point totals; your progress toward A-List, A-List Preferred, and Companion Pass; as well as useful account tips to maximize your membership.
You can subscribe to the Rapid Rewards Report at any time by simply filling out this form.
To view your account history, log in to your Rapid Rewards account on Southwest.com®. Next, click on My Account in the top right of your screen. Within your My Account, you can view your total points balance, recent points activity, your status toward tier membership, upcoming trips, saved trips, past trips, and more.
Yes. If you have not yet taken your trip, you can add your Rapid Rewards number to your reservation on Southwest.com® or you can ask a Southwest Airlines® Customer Service Agent to add it when you arrive at the airport. To add your Rapid Rewards number to your reservation on Southwest.com click on Flight/Hotel/Car at the top of the screen. Under Flight select Manage Reservations. From here look up your flight using one of the two options available and click on Add Rapid Rewards number next to your name.