Keeping your account information current ensures that you will receive all communications pertaining to your account. To update your information, log in to your Rapid Rewards® account and click on My Preference tab to add your communication preferences, change your password, and more.

If you are an A-List or A-List Preferred Member, make sure to provide your most frequently used phone number as your primary number. This will allow our system to recognize you when you call the number on the back of your tier card and, route your call through our priority call routing system.