FAQ/Flight Check-In Online
Beginning 24 hours prior to scheduled departure, Customers with eligible reservations may check in online and print a boarding pass at Southwest.com. Boarding passes are also available at a Southwest Airlines Skycap Podium (where available), Ticket Counter, or E-Ticket Check-In kiosk (where available).
Yes, you can check in, change your flight, check flight status, and even rent a car!
Once you have checked in for your flight via your mobile device, simply proceed to the airport and go to the nearest E-Ticket Check-In kiosk (where available) to print your boarding pass. The system will recognize that you have already checked in for your flight; therefore, you will need to request a reprint of your boarding pass. The boarding pass will reflect the boarding group that was indicated on the checkin confirmation screen on your mobile device. You may also get your boarding pass at the Ticket Counter, Skycap (where available), or online at Southwest.com.
To use online check in at Southwest.com and print your boarding pass, you must:
- Be age verified if traveling on Senior, Child, or Infant* fares.
- Check in beginning 24 hours prior to your scheduled departure time.
- Check in at least one hour prior to your scheduled departure time.
- Have purchased an eligible fare type (Customers holding reservation for military fares must proceed to the airport check in).
* This only applies to infants traveling on an infant fare. Customers traveling with children under two years old who are traveling as lap children must still present a valid birth certificate for the child and check in with a Customer Service Agent at the airport.
These requirements, fare rules, heightened security, and other issues may prevent some reservations from qualifying for Online Checkin.
No, EarlyBird Check-In® Customers will be checked in automatically and receive a reserved boarding position 36 hours prior to their flight's scheduled local departure time. Boarding Passes can be printed beginning 24 hours prior to the flight's scheduled local departure time. You can obtain a boarding pass at the Ticket Counter, Skycap Podium (where available), or online at Southwest.com.