Yes, you can check in, change your flight, check flight status, and even rent a car!

Once you have checked in for your flight via your mobile device, simply proceed to the airport and go to the nearest E-Ticket Check-In kiosk (where available) to print your boarding pass. The system will recognize that you have already checked in for your flight; therefore, you will need to request a reprint of your boarding pass. The boarding pass will reflect the boarding group that was indicated on the checkin confirmation screen on your mobile device. You may also get your boarding pass at the Ticket Counter, Skycap (where available), or online at Southwest.com.