If your reservation is for an upcoming trip, you can add your Rapid Rewards number to your reservation. Simply log into your account, scroll down to My Trips and select the desired trip. Then select Add Rapid Rewards number. If you have already completed your flight, log in to your account and locate the Manage section. Then select Request past points. Enter the flight confirmation number for the desired flight to get your past points. In three to five business days, your Rapid Rewards number should be applied to the flight and the flight information should be available in your Past Trips of your account.