FAQ/Flight Receipts for Past Flights
You can retrieve information about a previously flown flight by logging into your account on southwest.com. Click on My Account and then visit the My Trips tab. You will see your Past Trips and can get the purchase details for your flight by clicking on the trip name. Simply print this page as your receipt.
Yes, you will need to go to the Manage Reservations page and retrieve your flight information with your full name and confirmation number. Click on the Resend Receipt link to have your receipt sent to the email address given for that reservation.
For reservations already flown, you can view the itinerary, dollar amount paid, and credit card used to purchase the reservation. If you require a printed receipt, we suggest that you print this page for your records.
Receipt information can only be retrieved on trips that were purchased and/or flown 18 months since the travel date. If you need to retrieve a receipt for a trip purchased or flown prior to this, please contact a Southwest Customer Representative at 1-800-435-9792 for assistance.
If your reservation is for an upcoming trip, you can add your Rapid Rewards number to your reservation. Simply log into your account, scroll down to My Trips and select the desired trip. Then select Add Rapid Rewards number. If you have already completed your flight, log in to your account and locate the Manage section. Then select Request past points. Enter the flight confirmation number for the desired flight to get your past points. In three to five business days, your Rapid Rewards number should be applied to the flight and the flight information should be available in your Past Trips of your account.
Yes, the information was sent in the confirmation email that was sent at the time that your reservation was booked. If you cannot locate this email, you can attempt to retrieve the information via your Rapid Rewards Account on southwest.com as described above.