Yes, reservations for Southwest-only itineraries must be made in advance, as space is limited. Reservations must be made by calling 1-800-I-FLY-SWA (1-800-435-9792). Pets will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis on Southwest-operated flights until capacity is reached. However, from time to time, circumstances may allow for more (or fewer) than six (6) pet carriers per scheduled flight.

On the day of travel, Customers will need to go to the ticket counter to pay the Pet Fare prior to proceeding through security.