For reward travel, you can check in online at Southwest.com®, Southwest® mobile app, or at the self-service kiosk beginning 24 hours prior to your scheduled departure. If checking luggage, you will need to present a government-issued photo ID at the Southwest® ticket counter or skycap podium. Then present your boarding pass and government-issued photo ID at the security line and proceed to the gate. If you're not checking luggage, there's no need to stop by the ticket counter, you can proceed directly to the security line.

For international travel (when departing the U.S. and when departing from an international destination), you must verify your passport with an Agent or kiosk at the Southwest® ticket counter at least 60 minutes prior to your scheduled departure.