FAQ/Refunds & Travel Funds
The following travel funds will not be displayed in your account:
- Funds that were created by changing or canceling a reservation without your Rapid Rewards Number included
- Funds from a ticket that is not in your name
- Expired funds
- Funds that have already been used to purchase another ticket
- Funds from Group Tickets, Charter Tickets, or Extra Seat Tickets
- Funds held on Southwest LUV Vouchers or Southwest Gift Cards
No. We do not currently have the ability for you to add travel funds from a previous purchase into your account.
No, the opportunity to convert qualified travel funds to points is no longer available.
No. Once a ticket has been canceled there is not a way to make any modifications, such as adding a Rapid Rewards Number.
Ensure your Rapid Rewards number is included in your reservation prior to cancelation.
No. Our Agents are unable to add travel funds to a Member’s Account.
We do not currently offer the ability to track the use of travel funds for purchases online. When travel funds are applied to a new reservation, your receipt and itinerary will display the exchange form of payment used.
Only travel funds for tickets purchased in your name will display in your Rapid Rewards Account.
Travel funds that have been applied to another ticket or expired funds, will not be listed in your account.
This feature is currently not available. You must enter the Confirmation number and Passenger name to apply travel funds to a new ticket.
All travel must be complete by the expiration date.
If travel is not taken and the reservation is canceled at least ten minutes prior to departure, the new fund will retain the expiration date of the original travel credit used to purchase the reservation. Any travel fund with an expiration date beyond one year (i.e., any funds that were extended to September 7, 2022, as a part of our Southwest Promise exception during the height of the pandemic) that is applied to a new ticket and then canceled will have an expiration date 12 months from the date of purchase of the new ticket; however, if additional travel funds or a Southwest LUV Voucher is applied to the new ticket, the earliest expiration date of all forms of payment applies to the expiration date of the new travel fund.
By using the View Travel Funds feature, you can look up a travel fund by entering a Confirmation number and the Passenger name associated to the travel funds.
No. Travel funds balances display only within the Rapid Rewards account of the ticketed passenger.
There are multiple tickets with travel funds associated within your reservation.
The balance in your account represents the travel funds available for use towards a future ticket purchase.
Company Travel Managers have access to the “Unused Funds Report” for Corporate bookings only. Company Travel Managers do not have access to Travel Funds from personal bookings.
As long as your Rapid Rewards number is included in the reservation prior to cancelation, any applicable travel funds will display in your account.