If travel is not taken and the reservation is canceled at least ten minutes prior to departure, the new fund will retain the expiration date of the original travel credit used to purchase the reservation. Any travel fund with an expiration date beyond one year (i.e., any funds that were extended to September 7, 2022, as a part of our Southwest Promise exception during the height of the pandemic) that is applied to a new ticket and then canceled will have an expiration date 12 months from the date of purchase of the new ticket; however, if additional travel funds or a Southwest LUV Voucher is applied to the new ticket, the earliest expiration date of all forms of payment applies to the expiration date of the new travel fund.