According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Secure Flight is a program developed by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in response to a key 9/11 Commission recommendation: uniform watch list matching by the TSA. The mission of the Secure Flight program is to enhance the security of domestic and international commercial air travel through the use of improved watch list matching.

Secure Flight conducts uniform prescreening of passenger information against federal government watch lists for domestic and international flights. The TSA has taken over this responsibility from aircraft operators.

For more information about the TSA Secure Flight Program, visit www.tsa.gov/travel/security-screening.