Hi. How can we help?
Search
We know that traveling comes with many logistics, and we want to make your Southwest travel experience a seamless one. Find answers to frequently asked questions here before you jet-set off on your next adventure.
Baggage
The ins and outs of what you can and can’t bring with you.
6 Topics
Booking
All about booking—from flights to other accommodations.
6 Topics
Changes and Cancellations
Plans change. We’re here to help.
4 Topics
Day of Travel
How to ensure smooth sailing throughout your travel day.
10 Topics
On the Plane
What to expect for your inflight experience.
2 Topics
Accessible Travel Assistance
Learn how we can support your accessible assistance needs.
2 Topics
Additional Travel Accommodations
Need additional accommodations while you travel? Find out how we can help.
7 Topics
Rapid Rewards Program
How to take advantage of all the benefits of flying with us.
14 Topics
Other
Everything else you might want to know.
6 Topics