Allergies
We don’t serve peanuts on our flights. Instead, depending on flight length, we offer pretzels and a few other complimentary snacks. However, many of the snacks we serve may be packaged in the same facility as peanuts, so we can’t guarantee that they don’t contain peanut particles or oil. We also can’t prevent others from bringing peanuts or peanut products onboard and can’t guarantee that peanut remnants won’t be on the plane floor, seats, or tray tables.
If you have food allergies and intolerances, we encourage you to read the labels of all snacks before consuming. Since we can’t provide snacks that will accommodate all preferences and dietary needs, consider bringing your own snacks with you.
If you have a severe allergy to an animal onboard, let us know at the departure gate. We’ll help you find a seat as far away from the animal as possible.
Please remember that we’re required by law to transport trained service animals accompanying Customers with disabilities. Trained service animals aren’t required to be transported in animal carriers, and we can’t require that a Customer provide advance notice of a trained service animal joining a flight. This means we can't give advance notice if any animals will be traveling on a particular flight.
We can’t guarantee an environment free of allergens (e.g., perfumes, lotions, cleaning solutions, latex, air fresheners, etc.) on the plane or within the airport terminal.