Airport and boarding assistance
No, you’re not required to provide advance notice of the need for assistance but doing so helps us better prepare to help you. If you need assistance, simply identify yourself to an Employee when you arrive at the airport, at any connection points, and when you arrive at your destination.
You can notify us of any specific disability-related needs during and after booking in the following ways:
How to give notice when booking a new reservation:
- On the Passenger & Payment Info page, click the Special Assistance link.
- Select relevant options.
- Scroll down to complete your reservation.
How to add notice to an existing reservation:
- From any page on Southwest.com®, click the link FLIGHT | HOTEL | CAR | VACATIONS.
- Under Flight, select Manage Reservations.
- Input the requested information—confirmation number, first name, last name—and click Search.
- Under the Passenger’s name, click the Special Assistance link.
- Select relevant options.
- Click Update Information.
You can also let us know of your additional assistance needs if you book your travel via telephone.
We can assist you throughout the airport—just ask. During busy holiday travel season with longer wait times, we recommend that a friend or family member wait with you until a wheelchair attendant arrives.
Wheelchair assistance is available from the airport curb to or from gates and between gates for connecting flights. Let us know you need help when you arrive at the airport, at any connection points, and when you land.
Curbside check-in isn’t available at all airports or during all hours of operation. If you don’t see an Employee or Skycap at the curb, you can find help inside the airport.
Escort assistance for Customers with disabilities is available from the airport curb to or from gates and between gates for connecting flights.
We welcome suggestions when learning how to best help lift and transfer you and your equipment. A small wheelchair that can fit down the aircraft aisle is available at every gate and will be used if assistance is needed. Each gate is also equipped with a Passenger Transfer Kit (PTK), which contains a slide board and a transfer sling.
If you need a seat with a movable aisle armrest to better facilitate a lift and transfer, the location of movable aisle armrests can be found here.
Customers with disabilities who need help boarding can preboard. Tell a Customer Service Agent, then wait in the preboarding area near the gate. When preboarding is announced, let the Agent making boarding announcements know you’ll need assistance.
Preboarding is available if you have specific seating needs to accommodate a disability and/or need assistance in boarding the aircraft or stowing an assistive device. A Customer Service Agent at the ticket counter or the departure gate can help with this accommodation. You’ll be asked questions to determine eligibility. If you qualify for preboarding, you’ll receive a new boarding pass that will allow you to preboard. The designation serves as notification to our Operations Agent at boarding that you can preboard. Remember that you can’t occupy an exit seat if you preboard. One travel companion may preboard with you if you need their help either to board or while on the aircraft.
If you simply need a little extra time to board, you may board before Family Boarding, between the “A” and “B” groups. We’ll give you a new boarding pass with an extra time designation, which notifies our Operations Agent at boarding that you can board before Family Boarding.
If you’re preboarding because you need a specific seat, speak with the Operations Agent at boarding after getting your new boarding pass but before preboarding starts.
If you need more than one seat to accommodate a disability (e.g., if you have your arm in a cast that extends into the space beside you), you may proactively purchase an additional seat to notify us of your specific seating need. While instructions for booking a second seat online can be found on our Customers of Size page, Customers purchasing a second seat to accommodate a disability should use “DXS” rather than “XS” with the Customer’s middle name. Contact us after you fly for a refund of the cost of the additional seat.
If a Customer with a disability has concerns about the amount of space needed and does not wish to purchase an additional seat, the Customer should speak with the Customer Service Agent at the departure gate. In general, an additional seat can only be purchased for a Customer with a disability if the Customer would otherwise be unable to access our aircraft. Otherwise, as noted in our Contract of Carriage, the purchase of more than one seat for the sole purpose of ensuring additional personal space is prohibited.
Jet bridges are not available in all the cities where we fly. If you’re traveling to, from, or through the following locations, you may be required to board and deplane using stairs:
- Aruba (AUA)
- Belize City (BZE)
- Burbank (BUR)
- Cabo/Los Cabos (SJD)
- Cancun (CUN)
- Grand Cayman (GCM)
- Steamboat Springs (Hayden), CO (HDN)
- Havana (HAV)
- Honolulu (HNL)
- Kona (KOA)
- Liberia (LIR)
- Long Beach (LGB)
- Los Angeles (LAX) for flights arriving from international locations
- Montrose (Telluride), CO (MTJ)
- Puerto Vallarta (PVR)
- Punta Cana (PUJ)
- San Jose (SJO)
- Seattle (SEA) for flights with their final stop in Seattle and occasionally when all gates are full in the event of irregular operations
In most of these locations, a mechanical lift is available to assist those with difficulty climbing stairs. However, on some occasions, due to weather, lift availability in international locations, or other conditions that may exist, you may be carried in a chair up the stairs by trained ground personnel.
In these locations, you may be required to travel between the terminal and the aircraft onboard buses:
- Aruba (AUA)
- Cabo/Los Cabos (SJD)
- Cancun (CUN)
- Havana (HAV)
- Puerto Vallarta (PVR)
- Punta Cana (PUJ)
- San Jose (SJO)
Buses will be used between the terminal to aircraft, where you’ll board via air stairs. You will board the bus at ground-level and be dropped off at the base of the air stairs.