Customers who are blind or have low vision
When booking a new reservation, you can indicate that you are blind or have low vision.
- On the Passenger & Payment Info page, click the Special Assistance link.
- Select relevant options.
- Scroll down to complete your reservation.
If your reservation has already been created, you can add this info to it:
- From any page on Southwest.com®, click the link FLIGHT | HOTEL | CAR | VACATIONS.
- Under Flight, select Manage Reservations.
- Input the requested information—confirmation number, first name, last name—and click Search.
- Under the Passenger’s name, click the Special Assistance link.
- Select relevant options.
- Click Update Information.
If you’re blind or have low vision and need assistance at the airport and/or during your flight, identify yourself and the type of assistance you need during your day of travel:
- When you arrive at the airport
- At your departure gate
- Onboard the plane
- At any connection points
- At your destination
When you identify yourself and your needs to our Gate Agent and Flight Crew, we can be sure to establish communication with you. This will help us provide prompt access to the same information provided to others in the gate area and onboard (e.g., boarding and baggage claim information, schedule changes, flight safety information, etc.).