Flying with oxygen
Yes, you can fly with us if you need supplemental oxygen from an approved personal portable oxygen concentrator (POC). If you need a constant supply of compressed or liquid medical oxygen, we’re unfortunately unable to accommodate you onboard.
No, we’re not equipped to transport or provide medical oxygen or other hazardous materials and/or contained gas as a carryon, cargo, or checked baggage.
Compressed air cylinders may be transported (either checked or as carryon) if the cylinders are completely empty. You must remove the valve stem to transport a compressed air cylinder.
Liquid oxygen cannot be carried onboard. If a liquid oxygen unit is empty (and contains a gauge or color indicator verifying the unit is empty), then the unit can be transported, as long as the valve remains open.
If there is a question as to a Customer's ability to complete travel without the use of medical oxygen, we may request current documentation from a licensed physician to verify that the Customer can complete the flight safely and without the use of medical oxygen.
Conditions that must be met in order to use an approved POC during flight:
- The POC may only be used in its battery-operated mode. We don’t have electrical outlets onboard the plane for commercial product use.
- You must have a sufficient number of fully charged batteries to cover no less than 150% of the expected maximum flight duration, which is based on the scheduled flight time and factors such as weather conditions, traffic delays, and any other conditions that may delay travel. We recommend carrying at least one extra battery. Extra batteries must be packaged for carryon in a manner to prevent short circuit. Battery terminals must either be recessed or packaged to prevent contact with metal objects, including terminals of other batteries. Extra batteries must be carried on and cannot be inside of checked luggage.
You may transport a POC that has not been approved for use inflight but you can’t use the device onboard. Although not required, we encourage you to bring documentation specifying that you will not need the device inflight. If a Passenger is not planning on using a POC during the flight but our Employees have reason to believe that oxygen may be required to complete travel, we may ask for additional medical documentation.
POCs intended for use during flight must be labeled on the exterior of the device containing the following certification statement in red lettering, “The manufacturer of this POC has determined this device conforms to all applicable FAA acceptance criteria for POC carriage and use on board aircraft.” Additionally, the following POC models are approved for use during flight with or without a label:
- AirSep Focus
- Inogen One G3
- Precision Medical EasyPulse
- AirSep FreeStyle
- Inova Labs LifeChoice
- Respironics EverGo
- AirSep LifeStyle
- Inova Labs LifeChoice Activox
- Respironics SimplyGo
- AirSep FreeStyle 5
- International Biophysics LifeChoice
- SeQual Eclipse
- Delphi RS-00400
- Invacare SOLO2
- SeQual eQuinox Oxygen System (model 4000)
- DeVilbiss Healthcare iGo
- Invacare XPO2
- SeQual Oxywell Oxygen System (model 4000)
- Inogen One
- Oxlife Independence Oxygen Concentrator
- SeQual SAROS
- Inogen One G2
- Oxus RS-00400
- VBOX Trooper Oxygen Concentrator
These models are approved for use with either the current or former manufacturers’ name.
Here's how you can tell us in advance if you’ll be traveling with a POC:
- How to add a POC when booking:
- On desktop: Go to the Special Assistance link on the "Passenger & Payment Info" screen.
- On mobile: Go to the Special Assistance link on the "Passenger" screen.
- How to add a POC to an existing booking:
- On desktop: Manage your reservation and select “Special Assistance” under the Passenger name.
- On mobile: Manage your reservation and select the edit pencil icon next to the Passenger name. Then select "Special Assistance."
If booking through a travel agent, please call 1-800-I-FLY-SWA after the reservation is made.
Note: Anyone who requires a constant supply of compressed or liquid medical oxygen cannot travel on Southwest.
If you're using an approved POC you must check with a Customer Service Agent and have your device verified. To do so, you should arrive at the departure gate no less than 45 minutes before departure. If you wish to preboard, see a Customer Service Agent prior to the start of boarding.
Before boarding each flight, the Southwest Airlines Operations Agent will verify the POC model, phases of flight (taxi, takeoff, cruise, landing) during which the Customer intends to use the device, and number and packaging of batteries.
We strongly suggest that Customers using POCs in the aircraft preboard. Customers should request preboarding from a Customer Service Agent at the ticket counter or departure gate prior to the start of boarding. Note: If you don't make yourself available for preboarding to secure an aircraft seat that meets FAA safety requirements you may be denied boarding or rebooked on an alternate flight to your destination in order to be seated appropriately. While we make every attempt to accommodate you if you use a POC and you don't wish to preboard, we won't delay the aircraft.
In accordance with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Safety Regulations, if you're using an approved POC you must be seated closer to the window than anyone else in your row. In many situations, if you're using an approved POC you must be seated in a window seat to comply with the Safety Regulations. Consistent with federal safety regulations, a POC that will be used inflight must be able to fit completely under a seat in a space that is 16.25” (L) x 13.5” (W) x 8” (H)*. Some POCs must be positioned on the side in order to fit underneath our aircraft seats.
Approved POCs that will be used during any phase of flight should be stowed completely underneath the seat in front of the Customer using the POC. As a result, most Customers using POCs may not be seated in the first row (bulkhead). Pursuant to FAA Safety Regulations, a Customer using a POC may not occupy an emergency exit seat.
No maximum weight applies to POCs except in the following situations:
- Any abnormally heavy item that appears to exceed the structural limitations of a designated carryon stowage area must be checked and carried in the cargo hold.
- POCs that are not being used inflight that are placed in an overhead bin should not exceed the maximum placarded overhead bin weight limits.
- Advanced Aeromedical, Inc. (800) 346-3556. Ask about the Southwest discount and frequent rental program.
- Liberty Medical (800) 375-6060. 27 years of oxygen experience. Ask about the Southwest Discount.
- Oxygen travel professionals.
- Worldwide ICU Air Ambulance Services.
- Immediate dispatch of equipment. Same-day service where available.
- Oxygen To Go (866) 692-0040. Ask about the Southwest discount. Oxygen To Go agents and physicians are available at any time of day, every day of the year.