Flying with oxygen

If you're using an approved POC you must check with a Customer Service Agent and have your device verified. To do so, you should arrive at the departure gate no less than 45 minutes before departure. If you wish to preboard, see a Customer Service Agent prior to the start of boarding.

Before boarding each flight, the Southwest Airlines Operations Agent will verify the POC model, phases of flight (taxi, takeoff, cruise, landing) during which the Customer intends to use the device, and number and packaging of batteries.

We strongly suggest that Customers using POCs in the aircraft preboard. Customers should request preboarding from a Customer Service Agent at the ticket counter or departure gate prior to the start of boarding. Note: If you don't make yourself available for preboarding to secure an aircraft seat that meets FAA safety requirements you may be denied boarding or rebooked on an alternate flight to your destination in order to be seated appropriately. While we make every attempt to accommodate you if you use a POC and you don't wish to preboard, we won't delay the aircraft.