Flying with pets
Pets are not allowed to travel in-cabin on international flights or any itinerary that includes an international flight.
Yes, reservations for Southwest-only itineraries must be made in advance, as space is limited. Reservations must be made by calling 1-800-I-FLY-SWA (1-800-435-9792). Pets will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis on Southwest-operated flights until capacity is reached. However, from time to time, circumstances may allow for more (or fewer) than six (6) pet carriers per scheduled flight.
On the day of travel, Customers will need to go to the ticket counter to pay the Pet Fare prior to proceeding through security.
Southwest Airlines will only accept small cats and dogs in carriers that can be stowed under the Customer's seat.
For Customers traveling to Puerto Rico, specific requirements may apply.
Pets traveling are subject to a $95 Pet Fare each way per pet carrier.
Under no circumstances will we accept pets in the cargo bin. Southwest Airlines only accept cats and dogs in-cabin.
Southwest's pet policy states that we will accept up to six (6) pet carriers per scheduled flight. However, from time to time, circumstances may allow for more (or fewer) than six (6) pet carriers per scheduled flight.
Customers will be permitted to travel with no more than one (1) pet carrier per person. Each pet carrier can have no more than two (2) of the same species of small cats or dogs per pet carrier.
No, trained service animals are not considered pets and do not count toward the maximum number of pets permitted onboard.
Yes. A Customer with a trained service animal larger than a child under the age of two must purchase a nonrefundable additional seat and place the pet carrier under the seat in front of the additional seat.
Your pet carrier must be able to fit under the seat in front of you. Acceptable pet carriers include the Southwest Airlines Pet Carrier (17” long x 9.5” high x 10” wide), and other pet carriers with maximum dimensions of 18.5” long x 8.5” high x 13.5” wide.
Customers may bring a soft or hard-sided pet carrier that is leak proof and well ventilated. The pet carrier must be small enough to fit under the seat in front of the Customer and be stowed in accordance with Federal Aviation Administration regulations. The dog or cat must be able to stand up and turn around in the carrier with ease.
Yes. The pet carrier will count either as the Customer's carryon bag or personal item.
Customers can pay with accepted credit cards. Southwest LUV Vouchers, gift cards, unused travel funds and cash will not be accepted for payment of a Pet Fare.
No, not at this time.
No. Southwest does not require a health certificate or any other documentation from the Customer's veterinarian for pets to travel.
No. Pets must be secured in the pet carrier at all times while in the gate area, during boarding/deplaning and they must remain in the carrier for the entire duration of the flight. Failure to follow this requirement may result in denial of transportation of the pet onboard Southwest Airlines. This policy will be strictly enforced.
When passing through security, Customers will be asked to hold the pet and walk through the screening device while the carrier is x-rayed.
Customers traveling with pets will board with their normal boarding group unless they qualify for preboarding.
Yes, service animal relief areas are available at each of the locations we serve. Uniformed Southwest Airlines Employees will direct Customers to these areas upon request. We will not "hold" a flight for a Customer to take a pet to a service "animal relief" area.
No, Unaccompanied Minors cannot travel with a pet.
Southwest maintains an open seating policy; however, those traveling with pets may not occupy an Exit Seat or a seat with no under-seat stowage in front of them.
Yes, the fare is refundable. If you cancel your reservation and your pet does not travel or if your flight is canceled and you choose not to rebook, contact Southwest at 1-800-I-FLY-SWA (1-800-435-9792) or visit the airport ticket counter to process your refund. Please note, Pet Fare pricing is subject to change at any time.
Customers traveling with a pet will be allowed to check a pet stroller/crate without a charge (this is in addition to the regular free baggage allowance).
Southwest Airlines does not assume liability for damage to pet strollers.