Carryon baggage
Carryon bags and personal items
TSA regulations limit carryons to one bag and one small, personal item. If you're traveling with a pet, carriers are counted as either your personal item or carryon.
Your carryon can be no bigger than 24” (L) x 16” (W) x 10” (H). If it’s bigger than those dimensions, it will need to be checked.
You must store your carryon in the overhead bin. Storing it wheels facing out helps us get going faster!
It will be safely stowed below the plane and you will pick it up at baggage claim when you arrive at your final destination. Assistive devices and strollers may be claimed at the gate/jet bridge. If your bag needs to be checked, be sure to remove the following:
- Medication
- E-cigarettes
- Spare batteries
- Assistive devices (i.e., canes, etc.)
- Keys
Personal items include purses, briefcases, cameras, food containers, or laptops (case included).
Personal items must fit in the 16.25” (L) x 13.5” (W) x 8” (H) space under the seat.*
*Measurements vary by seat type and aircraft. These dimensions reflect the smallest available length, width and height under the seat.
Your personal item must be stored under the seat in front of you. If it doesn't fit or if there's no seat in front of you, we'll ask you to place it in an overhead bin.
- A child restraint system.
- Assistive/mobility devices for individuals with a disability. There is no limit to the number of assistive/mobility devices you can bring onboard.
- Outer garments or other wearable articles of clothing.
- Food in disposable packaging.
- Walking canes or umbrellas.
Items in carryons and personal items
Please make sure that any sharp objects (especially needles, syringes, and other items needed for medication) are properly covered and secured to prevent injury. Please tell a Flight Attendant if you use a needle/syringe while onboard so we may provide a disposal container.
Each Passenger is allowed to pack one quart-sized bag of liquids, aerosol, gels, creams, and pastes in their carryon bag. These are limited to 3.4 oz (100 mL) or less per item. During TSA security screening, these items must be removed from your carryon for inspection (unless you have been selected for TSA PreCheck expedited screening, in which case you may be exempt from the screening process). Any liquid, aerosol, gel, cream, or paste that triggers an alarm during screening will require additional screening. Medications and infant and child nourishments are exempt from the 3.4 oz limit.
We prohibit self-defense sprays (such as pepper spray) on all flights; they are not allowed in checked bags or in your carryon. See the TSA's full list of prohibited carryon items.
Passengers traveling internationally into the United States with a connecting flight are allowed to pack more than 3.4 oz or 100 mL of liquids purchased in duty-free shops in their carryon baggage. These liquids must be secured in tamper-evident bags. Technological advances may allow passengers to keep these liquids in their carryon baggage, provided Transportation Security Officers at the checkpoint are able to clear and screen them.
Liquids that cannot be screened and cleared by TSA will not be allowed in a carryon bag. Passengers can pack these items in their checked baggage, if available, or forfeit them before entering the secure area of the airport. This may include liquids in opaque, ceramic, or metallic bottles, or other containers that cannot be effectively scanned.
Passengers can travel with up to 20 spare batteries at a time. This includes portable chargers and external battery chargers for mobile phones, tablets, and laptops. Portable chargers and spare batteries must be packed in your carryon bag or with you onboard.
Because e-cigarettes are designed to operate by creating heat, they must be placed in a carryon bag or with you onboard. E-cigarettes aren’t allowed in checked bags. Don't forget, you cannot use e-cigarettes onboard.
Passengers are also allowed to travel with one lighter, which must be in your carryon or with you onboard. Note: lighters with fuel are prohibited in checked bags, unless they adhere to the Department of Transportation exemption, which allows up to two fueled lighters if properly enclosed in a DOT approved case.