Special baggage and sports equipment

Any of the items listed below may be checked in substitution of one piece of the free checked baggage allowance for you at no charge on a one-item-for-one-bag basis. If the item of sporting equipment exceeds 50 pounds in weight or 62 inches in size (outside length plus height plus width), excess weight and size charges may apply.

Archery equipment.

Archery equipment, including a bow, arrows, and an average size target (large target stands cannot be accepted), so long as the bow and arrows are in a container acceptable to Carrier for withstanding normal Baggage handling without sustaining damage to the equipment.

Baseball and softball equipment.

Baseball and softball equipment, including one bag generally consisting of four bats, one helmet, one pair of cleats, one uniform, one glove, and one pair of batting gloves. The catcher may have additional equipment.

Boogie or knee board.

Bowling equipment.

Bowling bag, including ball(s) and shoes.

Bicycles.

Bicycles (defined as nonmotorized and having a single seat), including Bike Friday and Co-Pilot, properly packed in a hard bicycle box that fall within the dimensions and weight limits established for normal checked baggage, (i.e., 62 inches or less in overall dimensions and less than 50 pounds in weight). Pedals and handlebars must be removed and packaged in protective materials so as not to be damaged by or cause damage to other baggage. Bicycles packaged in cardboard or soft-sided cases will be transported only with a limited release of liability. Customers are not entitled to reimbursement or compensation for damage in situations where a limited release of liability applies. See below for information regarding bicycles that exceed our checked baggage size limits. Additional charges may apply.

Fishing tackle box and fishing rod.

Fishing rods must be encased in a sturdy, cylindrical fishing rod container. This container must be able to withstand normal checked baggage handling without sustaining damage to the rod. Oversize charges only apply if the fishing rod container is over 91 inches in length and/or more than three inches in diameter. A fishing tackle box must be a suitable, sturdy, and securely closed container. When substituting a fishing rod and/or fishing tackle box for a free checked bag, we allow for one fishing rod container and one tackle box to count as one checked item, even if they are packed and tagged separately. This one item can be a substitute for one checked bag.

Golf equipment.

Golf bag in hard golf bag carrying case provided by Passenger, including clubs, balls, and shoes. Hooded golf bags or golf bags in a soft-sided carrying case provided by the Passenger will be conditionally accepted. Overweight charges will apply to golf bags exceeding 50 pounds.

Hockey and/or lacrosse equipment.

Hockey and/or lacrosse stick(s) are allowed as long as multiple sticks are either taped together or packed in a suitable bag or container. We also allow two hockey sticks and/or lacrosse sticks taped together and one hockey or lacrosse equipment bag generally consisting of pads, helmets, pants, jersey, gloves, and skates. When substituting hockey and/or lacrosse equipment for a free checked bag, we allow up to two bags (containing hockey sticks and/or lacrosse sticks and one hockey or lacrosse equipment bag) to count as one item, even if they are taped or packed separately.

Blades.

Knives, dress sabers, and swords are allowed in checked baggage only.

Parachutes.

Parachutes are allowed in checked or carryon baggage but may not be worn in flight.

Scuba equipment.

Scuba equipment—provided air tanks are empty of compressed air—and all accompanying equipment (e.g., BCD, weight belt, one regulator, one tank harness, one tank pressure gauge, one mask, two fins, one snorkel, one knife, and one safety vest) are packed together in a suitable, sturdy container.

Skateboards.

Skateboard (manual or non-electric) may be substituted for a carryon or a checked bag. If the skateboard fits under the seat, it does not need to be in a bag or covered, but it does have to be stowed with the wheels up so that it doesn't roll. If stowed in an overhead bin, a skateboard must be stowed with the wheels up and needs to be in a bag or have the wheels covered (trash bag is acceptable) so as not to damage other articles.

Snow ski equipment.

Snow ski equipment, including skis or snowboards, ski boots, and ski poles are allowed, including one pair of skis or one snowboard, one set of poles, and one pair of ski/snowboard boots packed in a container(s) acceptable to Carrier. When substituting ski equipment for a free bag, we allow up to two bags (containing one set of snow skis, ski poles, and ski boots) to count as one item, even if they are packed and tagged separately. Snow ski equipment will not be subject to excess size charges. However, excess weight charges may apply.

Surfing equipment.

Surfboard can be substituted for one checked bag. Keels and fins must be removed and placed in carryon or checked baggage. Excess weight and size charges apply. When traveling on flights between the islands of Hawaii, the size limit does not apply. May be subject to a limited release of liability. Customers are not entitled to reimbursement or compensation for damage in situations where a limited release of liability applies.

Water ski equipment.

Water ski equipment should be packed in a container and include no more than one pair of water skis and one life preserver or vest. Water ski equipment won’t be subject to excess size charges. However, excess weight charges may apply.