Special baggage and sports equipment
Sports equipment
Any of the items listed below may be checked in substitution of one piece of the free checked baggage allowance for you at no charge on a one-item-for-one-bag basis. If the item of sporting equipment exceeds 50 pounds in weight or 62 inches in size (outside length plus height plus width), excess weight and size charges may apply.
Archery equipment.
Archery equipment, including a bow, arrows, and an average size target (large target stands cannot be accepted), so long as the bow and arrows are in a container acceptable to Carrier for withstanding normal Baggage handling without sustaining damage to the equipment.
Baseball and softball equipment.
Baseball and softball equipment, including one bag generally consisting of four bats, one helmet, one pair of cleats, one uniform, one glove, and one pair of batting gloves. The catcher may have additional equipment.
Boogie or knee board.
Bowling equipment.
Bowling bag, including ball(s) and shoes.
Bicycles.
Bicycles (defined as nonmotorized and having a single seat), including Bike Friday and Co-Pilot, properly packed in a hard bicycle box that fall within the dimensions and weight limits established for normal checked baggage, (i.e., 62 inches or less in overall dimensions and less than 50 pounds in weight). Pedals and handlebars must be removed and packaged in protective materials so as not to be damaged by or cause damage to other baggage. Bicycles packaged in cardboard or soft-sided cases will be transported only with a limited release of liability. Customers are not entitled to reimbursement or compensation for damage in situations where a limited release of liability applies. See below for information regarding bicycles that exceed our checked baggage size limits. Additional charges may apply.
Fishing tackle box and fishing rod.
Fishing rods must be encased in a sturdy, cylindrical fishing rod container. This container must be able to withstand normal checked baggage handling without sustaining damage to the rod. Oversize charges only apply if the fishing rod container is over 91 inches in length and/or more than three inches in diameter. A fishing tackle box must be a suitable, sturdy, and securely closed container. When substituting a fishing rod and/or fishing tackle box for a free checked bag, we allow for one fishing rod container and one tackle box to count as one checked item, even if they are packed and tagged separately. This one item can be a substitute for one checked bag.
Golf equipment.
Golf bag in hard golf bag carrying case provided by Passenger, including clubs, balls, and shoes. Hooded golf bags or golf bags in a soft-sided carrying case provided by the Passenger will be conditionally accepted. Overweight charges will apply to golf bags exceeding 50 pounds.
Hockey and/or lacrosse equipment.
Hockey and/or lacrosse stick(s) are allowed as long as multiple sticks are either taped together or packed in a suitable bag or container. We also allow two hockey sticks and/or lacrosse sticks taped together and one hockey or lacrosse equipment bag generally consisting of pads, helmets, pants, jersey, gloves, and skates. When substituting hockey and/or lacrosse equipment for a free checked bag, we allow up to two bags (containing hockey sticks and/or lacrosse sticks and one hockey or lacrosse equipment bag) to count as one item, even if they are taped or packed separately.
Blades.
Knives, dress sabers, and swords are allowed in checked baggage only.
Parachutes.
Parachutes are allowed in checked or carryon baggage but may not be worn in flight.
Scuba equipment.
Scuba equipment—provided air tanks are empty of compressed air—and all accompanying equipment (e.g., BCD, weight belt, one regulator, one tank harness, one tank pressure gauge, one mask, two fins, one snorkel, one knife, and one safety vest) are packed together in a suitable, sturdy container.
Skateboards.
Skateboard (manual or non-electric) may be substituted for a carryon or a checked bag. If the skateboard fits under the seat, it does not need to be in a bag or covered, but it does have to be stowed with the wheels up so that it doesn't roll. If stowed in an overhead bin, a skateboard must be stowed with the wheels up and needs to be in a bag or have the wheels covered (trash bag is acceptable) so as not to damage other articles.
Snow ski equipment.
Snow ski equipment, including skis or snowboards, ski boots, and ski poles are allowed, including one pair of skis or one snowboard, one set of poles, and one pair of ski/snowboard boots packed in a container(s) acceptable to Carrier. When substituting ski equipment for a free bag, we allow up to two bags (containing one set of snow skis, ski poles, and ski boots) to count as one item, even if they are packed and tagged separately. Snow ski equipment will not be subject to excess size charges. However, excess weight charges may apply.
Surfing equipment.
Surfboard can be substituted for one checked bag. Keels and fins must be removed and placed in carryon or checked baggage. Excess weight and size charges apply. When traveling on flights between the islands of Hawaii, the size limit does not apply. May be subject to a limited release of liability. Customers are not entitled to reimbursement or compensation for damage in situations where a limited release of liability applies.
Water ski equipment.
Water ski equipment should be packed in a container and include no more than one pair of water skis and one life preserver or vest. Water ski equipment won’t be subject to excess size charges. However, excess weight charges may apply.
The items listed below will be accepted as Checked Baggage for a $75 each way charge:
- Bicycles (defined as nonmotorized and having a single seat) properly packed in a bicycle box or hard case from 51 to 100 pounds in weight or 62 to 80 inches in total dimensions. Pedals and handlebars must be removed and packaged in protective materials so as not to be damaged by or cause damage to other Baggage. Bicycles packaged in cardboard or soft sided cases will be transported as limited release items. Bicycles over 100 pounds in weight and 81 inches in total dimensions cannot be checked as baggage and can only be shipped as Cargo if the Customer is a known Shipper.
- Javelins in a single bag, regardless of the number of javelins encased together, will be accepted.
- Kayak (other than a sea kayak). Paddle(s) must be secured.
- Kiteboard keels and fins must be removed and placed in carryon or checked baggage.
- Life raft cartridges associated with a self-inflating life raft must be removed and are not allowed on board.
- Surfboard bag containing a surfboard(s) for any flights other than flights between the islands of Hawaii or that exceeds the weight allowance for flights between the islands of Hawaii. Keels and fins must be removed and placed in carryon or checked baggage. May be subject to a limited release of liability. Customers are not entitled to reimbursement or compensation for damage in situations where a limited release of liability applies.
- Vaulting poles will be accepted in a single bag, regardless of the number of poles in the bag.
- Wind surfing board, keel removed and placed in checked baggage to prevent damage to the sail, boom, and other baggage.
Batteries
Dry cell batteries are allowed in checked and carryon baggage. This includes Alkaline, NiCad, Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH), Silver Oxide, and Carbon Zinc batteries similar to those used in flashlights or commonly used electronic devices.
Batteries must be protected from damage and creating sparks or a dangerous evolution of heat. If installed, the device must be protected from activation by protecting the "on/off" switch or using a trigger guard. If this is not possible, the battery or batteries must be removed and packaged to prevent short circuit.
Fuel cells used to power portable electronic devices (e.g., cameras, cellular phones, laptop computers, camcorders) are allowed under the following conditions:
- Fuel cells containing fuel are permitted in carryon baggage only.
- Fuel cells and fuel cell cartridges may only contain flammable liquids, corrosive substances, liquefied flammable gas, water-reactive substances, or hydrogen in metal hydride.
- Refueling of fuel cells on board an aircraft is not allowed, but you can install a spare cartridge on board.
- The maximum quantity of fuel in any fuel cell or fuel cell cartridge must not exceed the following:
- 6.7 fl oz (200 ml) for liquids.
- 0.4 lb or 7 oz (200 g) for solids.
- 4 fl oz (120 ml) for liquefied gas (non-metallic).
- 6.7 fl oz (200 ml) for liquefied gas (metal).
- The fuel cell cartridges must have a water capacity of 4 fl oz (120 ml) or less for hydrogen in metal hydride.
- Each fuel cell or cartridge must be marked with the maximum quantity and type of fuel.
- Each fuel cell or cartridge must be marked with a manufacturer's certification that it conforms to IEC PAS 62282–6–1 Ed.1.
- Fuel cells whose sole function is to charge a battery in the device are not allowed.
- Must be durably marked by the manufacturer: “APPROVED FOR CARRIAGE IN AIRCRAFT CABIN ONLY.”
Note: TSA security regulations may be more restrictive. View updates from the TSA.
Wet cell batteries (like most car or motorcycle batteries) are not allowed in checked or carryon baggage.
The only exception is for a Customer's wheelchair or assistive device. If your wheelchair/assistive device is powered by a spillable wet cell battery, the battery will be removed from the wheelchair and transported in a special battery box. To allow for proper handling, please arrive at the gate one hour before departure and notify a Customer Service Agent that the battery is a wet cell spillable battery.
Equipment containing non-spillable wet cell batteries (gel cell or absorbent glass mat) can be carried as cargo (shippers must meet all applicable security requirements). The equipment with the battery installed must be protected from short circuit and securely packaged. The package must be marked “Non-spillable” or “Non-spillable Battery.”
If you are traveling with a wheelchair or other assistive device that has a non-spillable battery, it is important to note that the battery will be disconnected at the quick disconnect, securely attached to the wheelchair/assistive device during transport and reattached at your destination.
Hoverboards, gravity boards, and self-balancing devices are not allowed in either checked baggage or as a carryon item.
Guns, ammunition, and self-defense sprays
Customers are responsible for knowing and following the firearms laws of the state(s) that they will be traveling to, from, and through.
You must declare the gun at the ticket counter (no firearms will be accepted curbside) and ensure that the firearm(s) chambers are free of ammunition and the magazine clip has been removed (when applicable).
Paintball guns are allowed in checked baggage and are not subject to the container requirements of firearms. Customers must declare the paintball gun at the ticket counter.
Compressed gas cylinders are allowed in checked baggage or as a carryon only if the regulator valve is completely disconnected from the cylinder and the cylinder is no longer sealed (i.e., the cylinder has an open end). TSA Agents must visibly ensure that the cylinder is completely empty and that there are no prohibited items or paintballs inside.
Firearms must be encased in a hard, locked container that is of sufficient strength to withstand normal handling, as follows:
- A firearm in a hard, locked container may be placed inside a soft, unlocked suitcase.
- A firearm placed inside a hard-sided, locked suitcase must be encased in a hard-sided, locked container.
- The locked container or suitcase must completely secure the firearm from access. Cases or suitcases that can be pulled open with minimal effort do not meet the locked criterion.
- You should retain the key or combination to the lock and may use any brand or type of lock to secure the firearm case (including TSA-recognized locks).
Firearms will count toward the two-piece free baggage allowance for each fare-paying Passenger. We allow multiple firearms to be transported inside one hard-sided case. Southwest Airlines assumes no liability for the misalignment of sights on firearms, including those equipped with telescopic sights.
Firearms are never allowed in carryon luggage.
Small arms ammunition for personal use (provided it is properly packed) is permissible in checked baggage only.
The ammunition may be placed in the same container as the firearm and must be securely packed in cardboard (fiber), wood, or metal boxes, or other packaging specifically designed to carry small amounts of ammunition.
When checking ammunition, Customers are limited to 11 pounds (ammunition plus container) per person. Gunpowder (black powder) and primers or percussion caps are not allowed in checked or carryon baggage.
Loose ammunition or loose loaded magazines and/or clips are not allowed. Paintballs must be packaged in a leak-proof container and will be subject to limited release.
We prohibit self-defense sprays (such as pepper spray) on all flights; they are not allowed in checked bags or in your carryon.
Medications and oxygen
We’re not equipped to transport or provide medical oxygen or other hazardous materials and/or contained gas. Unfortunately, any Customer who requires a constant supply of compressed or liquid medical oxygen cannot travel on Southwest. We may request documentation from a licensed physician to verify that the Customer can complete the flight safely and without the use of medical oxygen.
Liquid oxygen cannot be carried onboard. If a liquid oxygen unit is empty (and contains a gauge or color indicator verifying the unit is empty), then the unit can be transported, as long as the valve remains open.
Conditions that must be met in order to use an approved POC during flight:
- The POC may only be used in its battery-operated mode. We don’t have electrical outlets onboard the plane for commercial product use.
- You must have a sufficient number of fully charged batteries to cover no less than 150% of the expected maximum flight duration, which is based on the scheduled flight time and factors such as weather conditions, traffic delays, and any other conditions that may delay travel. We recommend carrying at least one extra battery. Extra batteries must be packaged for carryon in a manner to prevent short circuit. Battery terminals must either be recessed or packaged to prevent contact with metal objects, including terminals of other batteries. Extra batteries must be carried on and cannot be inside of checked luggage.
You may transport a POC that has not been approved for use inflight but you can’t use the device onboard. Although not required, we encourage you to bring documentation specifying that you will not need the device inflight. If a Passenger is not planning on using a POC during the flight but our Employees have reason to believe that oxygen may be required to complete travel, we may ask for additional medical documentation.
POCs intended for use during flight must be labeled on the exterior of the device containing the following certification statement in red lettering, “The manufacturer of this POC has determined this device conforms to all applicable FAA acceptance criteria for POC carriage and use on board aircraft.” Additionally, the following POC models are approved for use during flight with or without a label:
- Respironics SimplyGo
- AirSep FreeStyle 5
- International Biophysics LifeChoice
- SeQual Eclipse
- Delphi RS-00400
- Invacare SOLO2
- SeQual eQuinox Oxygen System (model 4000)
- DeVilbiss Healthcare iGo
- Invacare XPO2
- SeQual Oxywell Oxygen System (model 4000)
- Inogen One
- Oxlife Independence Oxygen Concentrator
- SeQual SAROS
- Inogen One G2
- Oxus RS-00400
- VBOX Trooper Oxygen Concentrator
These models are approved for use with either the current or former manufacturers’ name.
Here's how you can tell us in advance if you’ll be traveling with a POC:
- How to add a POC when booking:
- On desktop: Go to the Special Assistance link on the "Passenger & Payment Info" screen.
- On mobile: Go to the Special Assistance link on the "Passenger" screen.
- How to add a POC to an existing booking:
- On desktop: Manage your reservation and select “Special Assistance” under the Passenger name.
- On mobile: Manage your reservation and select the edit pencil icon next to the Passenger name. Then select "Special Assistance."
If booking through a travel agent, please call 1-800-I-FLY-SWA after the reservation is made.
Note: Anyone who requires a constant supply of compressed or liquid medical oxygen cannot travel on Southwest.
If you're using an approved POC you must check with a Customer Service Agent and have your device verified. To do so, you should arrive at the departure gate no less than 45 minutes before departure. If you wish to preboard, see a Customer Service Agent prior to the start of boarding.
Before boarding each flight, the Southwest Airlines Operations Agent will verify the POC model, phases of flight (taxi, takeoff, cruise, landing) during which the Customer intends to use the device, and number and packaging of batteries.
We strongly suggest that Customers using POCs in the aircraft preboard. Customers should request preboarding from a Customer Service Agent at the ticket counter or departure gate prior to the start of boarding. Note: If you don't make yourself available for preboarding to secure an aircraft seat that meets FAA safety requirements you may be denied boarding or rebooked on an alternate flight to your destination in order to be seated appropriately. While we make every attempt to accommodate you if you use a POC and you don't wish to preboard, we won't delay the aircraft.
In accordance with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Safety Regulations, if you're using an approved POC you must be seated closer to the window than anyone else in your row. In many situations, if you're using an approved POC you must be seated in a window seat to comply with the Safety Regulations. Consistent with federal safety regulations, a POC that will be used inflight must be able to fit completely under a seat in a space that is 16.25” (L) x 13.5” (W) x 8” (H)*. Some POCs must be positioned on the side in order to fit underneath our aircraft seats.
Approved POCs that will be used during any phase of flight should be stowed completely underneath the seat in front of the Customer using the POC. As a result, most Customers using POCs may not be seated in the first row (bulkhead). Pursuant to FAA Safety Regulations, a Customer using a POC may not occupy an emergency exit seat.
No maximum weight applies to POCs except in the following situations:
- Any abnormally heavy item that appears to exceed the structural limitations of a designated carryon stowage area must be checked and carried in the cargo hold.
- POCs that are not being used inflight that are placed in an overhead bin should not exceed the maximum placarded overhead bin weight limits.
- Advanced Aeromedical, Inc. (800) 346-3556. Ask about Southwest’s discount and frequent rental program.
- Liberty Medical (800) 375-6060 www.traveloxygen.com. Ask about Southwest's discount.
- Oxygen travel professionals.
- Worldwide ICU Air Ambulance Services.
- Immediate dispatch of equipment. Same-day service where available.
- Oxygen To Go (866) 692-0040. Ask about our Southwest discount. Oxygen To Go agents and physicians are available at any time of day, every day of the year.
Alcoholic beverages
We allow alcohol in checked luggage under the following conditions:
- Alcohol (wine and liquor) must be in the original unopened container with the manufacturer's label when transported as checked baggage.
- The maximum quantity of liquor that may be transported in or as checked baggage is five liters per Customer. Wine is not subject to the five-liter per Customer limitation.
- Alcohol content may not exceed 70% by volume (140 proof).
- Alcohol (wine and liquor) in checked baggage should be securely packaged in a leak-proof bag with adequate professional packaging designed to fit the proportions of the bottle to prevent breakage.
- Alcohol (wine and liquor) accepted as checked baggage must be contained within a corrugated box secured with sealing tape. The contents must be packaged in a leak-proof bag with professional packaging designed to fit the proportions of the bottle to prevent breakage.
- Liquor and wine packaging is available for sale at our ticket counters for $5.00 per unit.
- We don’t accept liability for breakage of liquids or fragile items in checked luggage even if transported in special packaging purchased from Southwest.
- Packaging purchased at our ticket counters is intended for liquor or wine placed inside checked baggage only.
- Professional packaging by alcohol and wine suppliers (e.g., cruise lines, wineries, duty-free shops) is acceptable as long as the contents have adequate cushioning, and the packaging prevents leakage.
- All alcohol (wine and liquor) is subject to TSA screening.
Camping equipment
You can bring one book of safety matches or one common lighter on board.
Torch lighters, lighter fluid, strike anywhere matches and fire starter (liquid, solid or gel) are prohibited on Southwest Airlines’ aircraft.
Camping equipment (camp stoves and lanterns) are fueled by either a flammable liquid or a flammable gas. Our policy prohibits these items, with the following exceptions:
- Flammable Liquid Fueled Equipment (white fuel, gasoline, diesel, etc.): Camp stoves, heaters, lanterns or other flammable liquid fueled camp equipment will not be accepted as checked or carryon baggage unless the equipment is brand new, unused and still in the manufacturer's package. We will not accept flammable liquid fueled equipment if there is any evidence that the equipment has been used.
- Flammable Gas Fueled Equipment (propane/butane): Camp stoves, heaters, lanterns, or other camping equipment that uses compressed gas cylinders will be subject to limited release as checked or carryon baggage. The stove burner and/or lantern filament may be carried, as long as there is no fuel cylinder. The fuel cylinders themselves must be removed and are prohibited in checked and carryon baggage, whether they are empty or full.
Knives, axes, and other cutting instruments must have the blades protected and must be stowed in checked baggage only.
Portable electronic devices (PEDs)
PEDs containing dry cells or dry batteries (including lithium or lithium polymer cells or batteries) can be checked or carried onboard as long as the battery size requirements are met. Examples of these devices include but are not limited to watches, calculating machines, cameras, cellular phones, laptop/notebook/tablet computers, camcorders, medical devices, suitcases, strollers, and drones.
- There is no limit to the number of spare lithium-ion (rechargeable) cells or batteries that can be transported if the cells or batteries do not exceed 100 watt-hours. Loose or spare cells or batteries must be protected from short circuit and transported in carryon baggage only.
- If the lithium-ion cells or batteries exceeds 100 watt-hours, only two cells or batteries are allowed not exceeding 160 watt-hours each. Cells or batteries that exceed the 160-watt-hour limit are not allowed as checked or carryon baggage.
- Lithium metal (non-rechargeable) batteries are limited to two grams of lithium content.
Please pack these devices in your carryon bag. If they are too big to fit in a carryon and need to be transported in checked baggage, the device must be designed to prevent unintentional activation or the battery itself must be removed, protected from short-circuit and transported in carryon baggage.
Engines and air compressors
Electric air compressors are allowed as checked baggage if the air tank is verifiably empty. The unit must be transported with the air tank in the open position and the gauge must register no pressure in the tank. Gasoline powered compressors are not allowed.
Internal combustion engines are not allowed as checked or carryon baggage. This includes new or used equipment. This restriction includes lawn equipment, engine-powered scooters, and any other fuel-operated combustion engine.
Flammable liquids associated with internal combustion engines (i.e., gasoline, kerosene, and/or diesel fuel) are all regulated hazardous materials and cannot be carried in checked or carryon baggage. This applies to engines, engine components associated with these fuels, and fuel containers that have been in contact with these fuels.
While they are not regulated as hazardous materials, items such as motor oil, hydraulic fluids, brake fluid, and transmission fluid are not allowed in checked or carryon baggage due to the damage they can cause if spilled.
Wedding attire
Congratulations on your big day! We recommend that you carry on your wedding gown assuming it can fit into a garment bag that fits our carryon bag dimensions of 24” (L) x 16” (W) x 10” (H). We do not have closets onboard for usage but you can keep an eye on it in one of the overhead bins. Enjoy your big day!
Seafood and perishable items
Wow - you’re making us hungry.
Seafood (including fresh seafood, shrimp, fish of all kinds, live lobsters, live crabs, and live crawfish), meat, fowl, game, and other perishable foods must be suitably packed in leak-proof containers (Styrofoam® or other plastic foam containers are not acceptable for frozen/unfrozen perishable food). Items must be wrapped in heavy plastic, and bags must be securely sealed to prevent leakage (except when used for live seafood shipments where air flow is required). Styrofoam® (or other plastic foam) inserts should be used between the plastic bag and the inner wall of the carton. If the items require refrigeration, they should be packed with a self-contained refrigerant, such as ice packs, dry ice, or wet ice. These items are subject to a limited release of liability and inspection by a Southwest Airlines Employee. Customers are not entitled to reimbursement or compensation for damage in situations where a limited release of liability applies.
Shipments packed in wet ice are not accepted unless the ice is contained in sealed polyethylene bags. Frozen gels or dry ice/carbon dioxide are the preferred refrigerants. Dry ice/carbon dioxide may be used as a refrigerant for perishables under the following limitations:
- Up to 5.5 lb (2.5 kg) per person in checked and carryon baggage.
- The package must be designed to permit the release of carbon dioxide gas to prevent buildup of pressure.
- All packages contained in checked baggage must have a WN-659 Dry Ice Label affixed or be marked with:
- The term DRY ICE or CARBON DIOXIDE, SOLID.
- The name of the contents being cooled.
- The net weight of the dry ice or an indiction that the net weight is 5.5 lb (2.5 kg) or less.
- No more than 500 lb (226 kg) of solid carbon dioxide may be transported per aircraft. Note: TSA regulations may be more restrictive.
- The package markings are not required for carryon baggage, but may be used.
Human remains
We are incredibly sorry for your loss and wish you and your family comfort during this difficult time. Rest assured, Customers may take cremated remains onboard as a carryon item under certain conditions. However, Southwest Airlines does not accept human remains as checked baggage.
Cremated remains must be inspected by the TSA at the security checkpoint. Southwest Airlines recommends the transport of remains in a temporary plastic or cardboard container that is typically provided by the crematorium to ensure the item can be cleared by X-ray screening (many urns and opaque containers do not pass the screening process and will not be opened for physical inspection). If a remains container cannot be screened, it is not permitted past the security checkpoint in carryon baggage and must not be placed in checked baggage.
If a Customer or funeral/cremation facility wishes to transport cremated remains via Southwest Airlines Cargo, contact Southwest Airlines Cargo Customer Care Center at (888) 922-9525 for additional information and requirements.
Customers may take cremated pet remains onboard as carryon items under the same conditions.