EarlyBird Check-In®
EarlyBird Check-In® is an option giving you the convenience of automatic check-in before our traditional 24-hour check-in. As an EarlyBird Check-In® Customer, you’ll have the benefit of an earlier boarding position, a better opportunity to select your preferred available seat and earlier access to overhead bin storage for your carryon luggage.
Add EarlyBird Check-In® to your reservation.
EarlyBird Check-In® pricing starts at $15. Pricing may vary based on the popularity and length of each (one-way) flight. A credit card must be used for the purchase of EarlyBird Check-In®. Please review our optional travel charges for more details.
All EarlyBird Check-In® purchases are nonrefundable. Customers who cancel their flight will forfeit the previously purchased EarlyBird Check-In® option for that particular flight.
In the event that a flight is canceled by Southwest, we recognize that the decision was not within the Customer’s control and will process a refund of the EarlyBird Check-In® purchase for that particular flight in the Customer’s itinerary. The purchaser’s credit card will be refunded within seven business days. If you do not receive the EarlyBird Check-In® refund in this time frame, then please contact us for further assistance.
While EarlyBird Check-In® doesn't guarantee an A boarding position, it improves your seat selection options to help you get your favorite seat.
Customers who have purchased electronic tickets at the Wanna Get Away® or Anytime fares can benefit from purchasing EarlyBird Check-In®. Priority boarding privileges are already included with the purchase of Business Select® fares and are a benefit of being a Rapid Rewards® A-List Preferred or A-List Member or a Passenger on a reservation that includes an A-List Preferred or A-List Member.
EarlyBird Check-In® Customers will receive boarding positions after Business Select Customers and A-List Preferred, as well as A-List Members and Passengers on the same reservations as A-List Preferred and A-List Members.
NOTE: EarlyBird Check-In® should not be purchased for (1) for Passengers on the same reservation as an A-List or an A-List Preferred Member as they will receive priority boarding or (2) Unaccompanied Minors since they will preboard the flight. Please review our unaccompanied minor policies for more details.
EarlyBird Check-In® Customers will have their boarding positions reserved beginning 36 hours prior to their flight's scheduled local departure time. Boarding Passes can be accessed beginning 24 hours prior to the flight's scheduled local departure time.
Yes. Customers who have purchased Anytime Fares will receive priority over Customers who purchase EarlyBird with other fare types. Boarding positions are assigned based on the time stamp of the EarlyBird Check-In® purchase relative to Passengers within the same fare class.
EarlyBird Check-In® can be purchased on Southwest.com®, over the phone, and on the app up to 36 hours prior to a flight's scheduled local departure time. Purchase Early Bird Check-In® here.
EarlyBird Check-In® can be purchased as part of the original flight purchase or added to a flight after purchase.
No. All eligible Customers can purchase EarlyBird Check-In®.
Yes, if EarlyBird Check-In® is purchased and added to an existing itinerary. If EarlyBird Check-In® is purchased within the same transaction as the air purchase, then all eligible Customers must purchase EarlyBird Check-In® as well.
Yes. In the event that we must cancel a flight, we recognize that the decision was not within the Customer’s control and will process a refund of the EarlyBird Check-In® purchase for that particular flight in the Customer’s itinerary. The purchaser’s credit card will be refunded within seven business days. If you do not receive the EarlyBird Check-In® refund in this time frame please contact us for further assistance.
If EarlyBird Check-In® is purchased as part of the original flight purchase, then it will be listed in the Customer’s air confirmation email. If purchased separately, then the Customer will receive a separate EarlyBird Check-In® receipt at the email address listed in the itinerary.
No. After adding EarlyBird Check-In®, your existing confirmation number and travel details remain the same.
EarlyBird Check-In® can be transferred only if the new flight departs more than 25 hours from the time of the change. If the new flight departs in less than 25 hours, then you will lose your nonrefundable EarlyBird Check-In® purchase.