Payment overview
- Credit cards: We accept American Express®, Optima®, MasterCard®, Visa®, Carte Blanche®, Diners Club®, Discover Card®, Access®, Japan Credit Bureau®, China Union Pay®, and Air Travel Card®.
- Flight credit: We accept flight credit for Passenger travel, excluding Southwest Airlines group tickets. Flight credits may be redeemed at Southwest.com®, the mobile app, through Southwest Airlines Reservations, and at ticket counter locations.
- Southwest® gift card: We accept Southwest gift cards for Passenger travel, excluding Southwest Airlines group tickets. Both the 16-digit card number and four-digit security code are needed. Please see the complete Southwest gift card Terms and Conditions for use.
No. At this time, we do not offer the ability to split your ticket price purchase between points and dollars.
You can use Southwest LUV Vouchers for travel purchased through Southwest, excluding the Southwest Airlines Group Desk and Southwest Vacations. To redeem a Southwest LUV Voucher, purchaser must have a Southwest LUV Voucher number and associated security code.
Southwest LUV Vouchers and airfare paid with Southwest LUV Vouchers are subject to the applicable incorporated terms, Contract of Carriage, and rules and regulations of Southwest.
- Southwest LUV Vouchers are valid as a form of payment toward future air fare only on Southwest Airlines through Southwest.com®, on the Southwest Airlines Mobile app and Mobile Website (only for initial flight booking), toll-free Reservations 1-800-I-FLY-SWA (1-800-435-9792), or at any Southwest Airlines Ticket Counter.
- Southwest LUV Vouchers must be redeemed and all travel completed by the expiration date indicated. If applied in conjunction with any other accepted form(s) of payment, the earliest expiration date of all payments applies. Once the voucher is applied to a reservation, it can only be used by the ticketed Passenger. Validity of Southwest LUV Vouchers will not be extended, and any unused value will be forfeited upon expiration.
- Southwest LUV Vouchers are not redeemable as payment toward government-imposed segment fees, excise taxes, Passenger Facility Charges, or September 11th Security Fees or as payment toward miscellaneous charges, Southwest Airlines group tickets, Southwest Airlines Vacations packages, or travel either wholly or in part on other air carriers.
- Southwest LUV Vouchers and travel issued in exchange for Southwest LUV Vouchers have no cash value and cannot be exchanged for cash or other monetary consideration. Southwest LUV Vouchers will not be replaced if lost, stolen, or destroyed.
- To redeem a Southwest LUV Voucher, purchaser must have a Southwest LUV Voucher number and associated security code. If a balance remains after redemption, please retain this Southwest LUV Voucher number and security code for future use.
- Southwest LUV Vouchers are VOID if sold, altered, purchased, brokered, and/or bartered.
Sometimes. You can use cash for payment of purchase at international airport ticket counters.
Yes, we accept payment from your PayPal account. PayPal account purchases may be combined with Southwest gift cards, Southwest LUV Vouchers, or flight credits (except for on the Inflight Entertainment Portal). PayPal account purchases may not be combined with funds from another credit card.
Yes. Apple Pay account purchases may be combined with Southwest gift cards, Southwest LUV Vouchers, or flight credits. Apple Pay account purchases may not be combined with funds from another credit card.
Yes, we accept payment from Uplift Pay Monthly loans originated through Uplift. Uplift Pay Monthly account purchases may be combined with Southwest gift cards, Southwest LUV Vouchers, or flight credits. Uplift Pay Monthly account purchases may not be combined with funds from another credit card. Eligibility requirements must be met for Uplift Pay Monthly to be presented as a form of payment at checkout. Additional information regarding eligibility requirements can be found at Southwest.com/Uplift.
All loans offered through Uplift on Southwest.com are issued by CBW Bank, Member FDIC. Actual terms are based on your credit score and other factors. A credit check will be run to confirm eligibility when you accept the loan, but your credit score will not be impacted. Down payment may be required. APR ranges from 0% to 36%. Eligibility is not guaranteed, and some states are not served, including IA and WV. For more information about Uplift Pay Monthly, visit the Uplift FAQs page at support.uplift.com. Customers with Uplift Pay Monthly questions should contact Uplift Customer Support via either support@uplift.com or (844) 257-5400. Loan application data and loan information are not collected or provided by Southwest.