Group travel
Booking group travel
The Group Travel Services number is 1-800-433-5368, and hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 5:00 a.m. to midnight Central Time.
Our Group Travel Services personnel are often flooded with calls when a new schedule is released, unfortunately, this can lead to increased delays and hold times during these busy periods. If your travel plans can wait, we recommend that you call back during a less busy booking time when hold times will be reduced.
Complete the Excel Name Template provided by us and upload via www.swagrouptravel.com. Passport information will be required for international reservations. Please complete all required fields, including group leader name, email, departure date, and confirmation number.
Enter your updates on the Changes tab on the Excel Name Template provided by us and upload via www.swagrouptravel.com. Group reservations include unlimited name changes up to 72 hours prior to departure.
Please speak with a Group Travel Services Customer Representative at 1-800-433-5368. They will be happy to assist you.
Please note the following differences in policy that will apply to Group Travel Program bookings:
- Deposits aren’t applied toward the purchase of tickets. Deposits will be refunded within five business days after final payment and ticketing. Deposit refunds are subject to any additional processing time required by the credit card company. It may take up to two statements to receive your refund.
- Once purchased, each Group Ticket is nonrefundable. Group Tickets are not eligible for upgrades, downgrades, standby, changes, or exchanges.
- Credit cards, PayPal, UATP, and wire transfer will be accepted as forms of payment for Group bookings. Credit cards are the only acceptable form of payment for deposits. eChecks, Southwest LUV Vouchers®, Southwest® gift cards, and flight credits will not be accepted as forms of payment for Group bookings.
- Group tickets will be electronically issued—no paper tickets will be issued for group travel.
- Group reservations include unlimited name changes up to 72 hours prior to departure.
- EarlyBird Check-In® may not be added to tickets purchased as part of a Group itinerary.
- If traveling as part of a Group Travel itinerary, you can reserve your boarding position online 24 hours prior to your scheduled departure time, though you will not receive a boarding pass at this time. If traveling internationally, your passport must be verified by a Customer Service Agent or kiosk at the ticket counter on the day of travel before you can receive a boarding pass and proceed through the security checkpoint to your departure gate.
Yes, we will accept bookings for groups of 10 or more for all flights (including international flights) as part of our Group Travel Program.
Southwest Airlines offers a formal meetings program for corporate meetings and conventions with a minimum of 25 Passengers through our free online corporate booking tool. To find out if your meeting or event qualifies, please visit our Meetings and Groups page and submit a request form.
Southwest.com fares and Group fares differ in many ways, and each offers its own unique benefits. The best option for you is determined by your travel needs. Southwest.com fares usually have limited quantities available. Group fares work best for parties of 10 or more who may require flexibility with name changes and payments.
Paying for group travel
- Submit deposit: A $50 per Passenger deposit may be required to hold a reservation after your initial booking. Credit card is the only approved form of payment for the deposit. Payment may be made by calling 1-800-433-5368.
- Submit final payment: If you have already submitted a complete name list (for international travel, name templates must include passport information), payment may be made by calling 1-800-433-5368, using a credit card, UATP, or PayPal before the final payment due date. If paying via wire transfer, please call or email GroupTravel@wnco.com at least seven business days before your final payment due date to receive the detailed instructions for sending your wire transfer.
Group travel check-in and boarding
Yes! Group Passengers can check in on Southwest.com and reserve their boarding positions beginning 24 hours prior to departure.
The online check-in process for Group travel is slightly different than you may be used to for non-Group travel.
Groups Traveling Domestically
- Go to Southwest.com and click "Check In" to reserve your boarding positions. Please enter the confirmation number and first and last name of any one of your travelers.
- You have the option to either check in the entire Group or select specific Passengers.
- The names of successfully checked in Passengers along with their boarding positions will begin to populate on the screen one at a time. Please note: Certain Passengers may not be eligible for online check-in and must proceed to the ticket counter or kiosk.
- Upon your airport arrival, please proceed to the ticket counter to receive your boarding passes.
Groups Traveling Internationally
- Go to Southwest.com and click “Check In” to reserve your boarding positions. Please enter the confirmation number and first and last name of any one of the travelers.
- You will only be able to check in one Passenger at a time.
- A valid passport and emergency contact information will be needed to complete the check-in process.
- Repeat steps 1 through 3 for each international Passenger.
- Upon your airport arrival, please proceed to the ticket counter to receive your boarding passes. Note: each Passenger will need to show their passport to secure their boarding pass.
At this time, EarlyBird Check-In isn’t available to Group Passengers. We recommend that all Group Passengers check in online 24 hours prior to departure to provide the best chance of improving their boarding position and seat selection.