- Per the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) regulations, certain fruits, vegetables, plants, and flowers are prohibited in carryon items when traveling between Hawaiian Islands.
- Examples of these carryon restrictions include but are not limited to: fresh fruits and vegetables, berries of any kind, fresh flowers, plants or plants in soil, seeds, live insects, cotton or cotton bolls, and sugarcane. To learn more about the full list of prohibited items, visit here.
- Customers traveling between Hawaiian Islands are required to place USDA restricted items into their checked baggage.
- All checked and carryon bags traveling within Hawaii (with the exception of Kona (KOA), which combines USDA & TSA checkpoints), must be inspected at a USDA inspection station. These stations are located in front of the airline check-in counters. Once inspected, you should receive a USDA APHIS sticker placed on your luggage. If the sticker is not present on baggage at the time you check your bag, you will be asked to visit a USDA Inspection station for processing.
- USDA inspection stations usually open at the same time as the airline check-in counters (generally two hours prior to a flight).
- Per the U.S. Department of Agriculture certain plants, plant products, animals, and animal products will not be permitted when traveling to Hawaii.
- All agricultural items must be declared on the Plants and Animals Declaration Form which must be completed onboard prior to arrival at the gate for every family onboard. These forms will be distributed and collected by Flight Attendants prior to landing in Hawaii.
- All individuals arriving in Hawaii from the U.S. mainland who have declared agricultural items brought into the State must present these items for inspection to a Hawaii Department of Agriculture (HDOA) Plant Quarantine inspector in the baggage claim area.
- Most plants are permitted into Hawaii after inspection. For a complete list of items not permitted, please visit https://hdoa.hawaii.gov/pi/pq/import-program/plant-guidelines/
- The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) prohibits or restricts the transportation of many agricultural products from Hawaii to the U.S. mainland, including most fresh fruits and vegetables and certain types of plants and flowers.
- All checked and carryon bags traveling from Hawaii to the U.S. mainland must be inspected at a USDA inspection station. These stations are located in front of the airline check-in counters. Once inspected, you should receive a USDA APHIS sticker placed on your checked luggage. If the sticker is not present on baggage at the time you check your bag, you will be asked to visit a USDA Inspection station for processing.
- Upon inspection, Customers should be prepared to open and close their own bags. Coolers and boxes should not be closed until after inspection. If a Customer has any fresh fruits or vegetables, plants, flowers, souvenirs made from plants or wood, or other agricultural products they must inform the inspector. Failure to declare these items can result in delays and possible issuance of civil penalties.
- USDA inspection stations usually open at the same time as the airline check-in counters (generally two hours prior to a flight).
For more information on USDA inspections of checked and carryon baggage, refer to https://hdoa.hawaii.gov/pi/pq/travel-shipping-information/traveling-from-hawai%CA%BBi-to-the-u-s-mainland/
- Customers traveling between Hawaiian Islands will be unable to carry many agricultural products, including most fresh fruits, vegetables, and certain types of plants and flowers. Still want to take it with you? Don’t sweat it, bags fly free®*—so you can check it for your interisland travel. Learn more >
*First and second checked bags. Weight and size limits apply.
Pet policy for Hawaii travel
- Southwest Airlines does not transport pets to or from Hawaii.
- Pets are allowed to travel with you onboard when traveling between Hawaiian Islands.
- Southwest’s pet policy and procedures must be followed when traveling with your pet between Hawaiian Islands. For more information about our pet policy and procedures, visit: https://southwest.com/html/customer-service/traveling-with-animals/pets/index-pol.html
For more information on the State of Hawaii pet policy and procedures, visit: https://hdoa.hawaii.gov/ai/aqs/aqs-info/
- Only trained service dogs assisting Customers with disabilities are permitted to travel with Customers from the U.S. mainland to Hawaii. No other animals are permitted on flights from the U.S. mainland to Hawaii. There are strict guidelines and specific procedures that must be completed before your service dog can be accepted into the state of Hawaii. Customers also must adhere to our procedures for accepting trained service dogs.
- When transporting qualified animals to or from Hawaii, you (our Customer) are responsible for full compliance with Hawaii’s laws, rules, and regulations pertaining to the transportation of animals, including all documentation requirements.
- Hawaii Department of Agriculture documentation requirements for trained service dogs must be verified with a Customer Service Agent prior to boarding the first flight on your itinerary
- Hawaii Department of Agriculture documentation must be verified at both your origin station and connection city by a Customer Service Agent. The Customer Service Agent must verify:
- The date on your animal’s health certificate is within 14 days of the date of travel to Hawaii.
- Your animal’s health certificate is completed in English.
- Your animal’s health certificate includes the veterinarian contact information.
- Your animal’s health certificate includes rabies vaccination information.
If you are traveling to any destination other than Honolulu, you must also obtain a Neighbor Island Inspection Permit, which will be verified by an Employee.
- All animals must be declared on the Plants and Animals Declaration Form which must be completed onboard prior to arrival at the gate for every family onboard. These forms will be distributed and collected by Flight Attendants prior to landing in Hawaii.
For more information see the Animal Quarantine Information Page at https://hdoa.hawaii.gov/ai/aqs/aqs-info/
- Hawaii is rabies-free. Hawaii’s quarantine law is designed to protect residents and animals from potentially serious health problems associated with the introduction and spread of rabies. All dogs, regardless of age or purpose, must comply with Hawaii’s import requirements.
- Honolulu International Airport (HNL) is the only port of entry for all animals, unless a valid Neighbor Island Inspection Permit has been issued by the Hawaii Department of Agriculture. This includes trained service dogs. Animals arriving without proper documentation may be quarantined for up to 120 days in Honolulu at the owner’s expense. Southwest Airlines is not responsible for any costs incurred should you arrive in Hawaii without proper health documentation.
- Upon arrival at Honolulu International Airport (HNL), a Customer Service Agent must complete a Shipmaster’s Declaration form and escort you with your trained service dog from the aircraft directly to the Airport Animal Quarantine Facility before allowing you and your animal into the baggage claim area to retrieve your checked bags.
- You should arrange for your trained service dog to arrive at the Airport Animal Quarantine Station at HNL Airport by 4:30 p.m. Normal inspection hours are between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. local Hawaii time. We suggest you allow sufficient time to complete the inspection process by arranging travel on a flight arriving by 3:30 p.m. Trained service dogs not arriving at the facility during normal inspection hours noted above will not be released from the airport the same day. Customers may alternatively request inspection in the terminal at HNL between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. local Hawaii time by notifying the Rabies Quarantine Branch seven (7) days or more before arrival.
- If an Unaccompanied Minor (UM) is traveling with a trained service dog, a person 18 years of age or older is responsible for completing the required documentation for presentation to the Airport Animal Quarantine Station upon arrival in Hawaii.
- Southwest does not charge fees for you to bring your trained service dog onboard with you.
- However, there are fees associate to the State of Hawaii Quarantine Program, and inspection hours and Quarantine Program Fees are subject to change at any time without notice. For more information, visit https://hdoa.hawaii.gov/ai/aqs/aqs-info/ or contact the Airport Animal Quarantine Station at (808) 837-8092 or email rabiesfree@hawaii.gov.
- In the event of a delay when travelling from U.S. mainland to Hawaii, which result in your animal not being released from quarantine until the following day, Southwest Airlines will offer to rebook you on the next available flight.
- If your flight from U.S. mainland to Hawaii is diverted to a Hawaii location other than your scheduled destination, a Southwest Airlines Customer Service Agent will meet your inbound flight and ensure your animal remains in the gate area until you have boarded the final flight to your destination.
- Honolulu International Airport (HNL) is the only point of entry for dogs entering Hawaii, unless a valid Neighbor Island Inspection Permit has been issued by the Hawaii Department of Agriculture. For more information regarding a Neighbor Island Inspection Permit, visit: https://hdoa.hawaii.gov/ai/aqs/aqs-info/
- If traveling to any other Hawaiian destination, a Neighbor Island Inspection Permit, issued by the Hawaii Department of Agriculture, must be shown to the Customer Service Agent and is required to fly an animal directly to an approved neighbor island airport.
- For more information, please refer to the “Checklist for Requesting Direct Airport Release” at https://hdoa.hawaii.gov/ai/aqs/aqs-info/ for flights arriving into KOA, OGG, and LIH airports.
- All procedures must be followed or the animal will be denied boarding. If you cannot provide a Neighbor Island Inspection Permit to the Customer Service Agent at your departure airport, you must be rebooked to HNL.
- Animals that are denied entry will be transported to HNL for inspection or transported out-of-state at the owner’s expense.
- An Inspection Permit is not required when transporting a permitted animal into HNL.
Travel experience for Hawaii travel
- As with other domestic destinations Southwest flies to, Unaccompanied Minors will be permitted to fly on nonstop or direct flights to the Hawaiian Islands.
- When checking an Unaccompanied Minor (UM) in for travel, the parent/guardian must complete the Plants and Animals Declaration Form at the departure gate prior to the traveler boarding the aircraft. Once completed, place the form in the front pocket of the UM lanyard.
- When accepting a Young Traveler (YT), the parent/guardian should complete the Plants and Animals Declaration Form at the departure gate prior to boarding the aircraft when possible. Once completed, the YT should hold onto the form until it is collected prior to landing.
- A Gate Agent must verify that any UM/YT has a completed and signed Plants and Animals Declaration Form.
- For additional information regarding Unaccompanied Minors and helpful tips, visit: https://southwest.com/html/customer-service/family/unaccompanied-minors-pol.html
- For additional information regarding Young Travelers and helpful tips, visit: https://www.southwest.com/html/customer-service/family/young-travelers.html
- Since this trip isn’t every day, your onboard snack shouldn’t be either. You’ll get a complimentary snack bag that includes a little bit of everything to satisfy those inflight cravings. In addition to the complimentary drinks we usually offer, you’ll also be able to purchase alcoholic beverages. This calls for a toast—cheers to your island getaway!
- If you’re flying between islands, onboard service varies. Visit our Help Center to see examples of which flights (traveling 175 miles or less) will only serve water.
- We don’t have standard or USB plugs onboard, so if your smartphone, tablet, or laptop is running low on battery, we recommend getting a quick charge in the airport prior to boarding.
- Our Inflight Entertainment Portal* features a flight tracker, arrival and connecting gate information, free movies, and access to Southwest.com at no charge. You can also enjoy free messaging1, free on-demand TV2, free Live TV2, free music2, and web browsing (with paid WiFi access) during your flight.
*Available only on WiFi enabled aircraft. 1 Messaging service only allows access to iMessage and WhatsApp. 2 Due to licensing restrictions, on WiFi-enabled international flights free Live TV and iHeartRadio may not be available for the full duration of flight.
- For only $8 all day** (and free for our A-List Preferred Members) per device, you can access the internet, check your email, or post on social media. We accept all major forms of payment: American Express, Discover, MasterCard, Visa, and PayPal.
**Internet access for $8 a day per device on WiFi-enabled aircraft. Price is subject to change. May not be available full duration of flight. In order to provide a top-notch WiFi experience, we prohibit access to certain high-bandwidth applications and websites, including Netflix, HBO GO®, and VoIP. We also prohibit access to certain obscene or offensive content.
More information