How to book and manage your flight reservation
Searching for a flight
You can book one-way or roundtrip flights on Southwest.com® for up to eight Passengers at a time. On the Air Booking page, enter your travel specifics: origin, destination, and dates of travel.
When you see all the flights that fit your search, you can sort them to find the perfect flight for you. Flights are displayed by departure time from earliest to latest, but you can sort by other details. Just select how you’d like to sort your results from the Sort By menu.
We provide many options to find the best price for your flight:
- When shopping for a particular day, use the sorting features to sort by lowest price.
- To find the lowest price on each day in a month, use our Low Fare Calendar.
- To be alerted when we offer a sale, sign up to receive Southwest emails.
Other tips for finding the lowest fare for your flight include:
- Shop early and shop often. Our fares can change quickly based upon how many people have bought tickets for a flight.
- Lock in a low fare as early as you can. You can always change it later if you see a lower fare and receive the difference in price as a flight credit for future travel.
- Use our 24-hour fully refundable rule if you want to think a bit before you commit to a flight. All of our fares, including our non-refundable Wanna Get Away® and Wanna Get Away Plus™ fares, can be canceled and refunded to the original form of payment within 24 hours of booking provided you didn’t make any changes to the reservation prior to canceling.
Not necessarily. Our fares can change for many reasons, including how many seats we have on that flight (the supply), how many people have bought tickets on that flight (the demand), and other factors. We also closely monitor pricing on flights and adjust our fares to stay competitive. As a result, fares can change at any time, even while you are shopping.
If you find a lower fare later, you can always change your reservation or add a Wanna Get Away Plus™ ticket and receive the difference as a flight credit. Or, if you purchased a ticket that includes refundability, you will have the option to refund the difference back to your original form of payment.
Booking a flight
Southwest has four fare types that everyone can choose from: Business Select®, Anytime, Wanna Get Away Plus™, and Wanna Get Away. Learn more about the benefits of each fare type here. We also offer military fares for those who qualify.
Our fares don’t change whether you buy a one-way ticket or round trip ticket.
You can pay with major credit cards, flight credits, Southwest LUV Vouchers®, and Southwest® gift cards at any Southwest ticketing location, including online. We also accept PayPal® payments on Southwest.com and via our mobile apps. Apple Pay is accepted on Southwest.com and via the Southwest Airlines iOS app. Uplift Pay Monthly is accepted at Southwest.com. Cash is accepted at international ticket counters. Learn more about paying for your Southwest flight.
If you received a promo code, you'll have a chance to enter it before you search for flights.
Managing your flight reservation
Look up your flight from the Retrieve Air Reservation page. The resulting page will give you the option to print or email your flight itinerary in the top right corner.