Sometimes we need to change our flight schedule, and we’re sorry if your travel plans have been impacted.

If Southwest called or emailed you with a new itinerary, your new reservation is confirmed and you don’t need to do anything else. If your new trip does not work, you have the option to change or cancel your flight.

If you have been affected by an involuntary change, you can change your flight date/time by up to 14 days from your original travel date at no additional cost.

If you decide not to travel, our normal cancellation policy applies.

Business Select/Anytime tickets are refundable . You can choose to either a) receive a method-of-payment refund or b) hold the value of the ticket as a travel fund that you can use to buy a future flight. Learn more about refunds.

Wanna Get Away tickets are non-refundable. The value of the ticket will be converted to a travel fund that you can use to buy a future flight. Learn more about travel funds.

Still have questions? Please call us at 1-800-I-FLY-SWA.