Change or cancel your flight
Sometimes we need to change our flight schedule, and we’re sorry if your travel plans have been impacted.
If Southwest called or emailed you with a new itinerary, your new reservation is confirmed and you don’t need to do anything else. If your new trip does not work, you have the option to change or cancel your flight.
Change your flight
If you have been affected by an involuntary change, you can change your flight date/time by up to 14 days from your original travel date at no additional cost.
Cancel your flight
If you decide not to travel, our normal cancellation policy applies.
- Business Select/Anytime tickets are refundable. You can choose to either a) receive a method-of-payment refund or b) hold the value of the ticket as a travel fund that you can use to buy a future flight. Learn more about refunds.
- Wanna Get Away tickets are non-refundable. The value of the ticket will be converted to a travel fund that you can use to buy a future flight. Learn more about travel funds.
Still have questions? Please call us at 1-800-I-FLY-SWA.
Southwest never charges fees to change your flights because we understand plans change. Sometimes, you may be asked to pay a difference in fare if the new flight you’re choosing costs more than your original itinerary.
The good news? If your new flight costs less, we’ll refund the difference to the original form of payment (if applicable) or the difference will be held for future use in the form of a reusable travel fund for the originally ticketed Passenger(s), as long as travel is completed by the expiration date, which is typically one year from the date of your original booking.
A flight with a “+” by the price indicates the new flight costs that amount more (e.g.,+$29) than your original itinerary and you’ll be charged an additional $29. If there’s a “-” by the price, it means your new flight costs that amount less (e.g., -$15) and you’ll be refunded $15 to the original form of payment (if applicable) or to a reusable travel fund.
If the flight says $0, that means the new flight costs the same as the original flight you booked on Southwest.com and you can switch without paying more or receiving a refund.
No, you can change your flight as many times as you want, but you may be asked to pay a fare difference if the flight you’re changing to costs more than your previous itinerary.
Your first two checked bags (and your carryon and personal item) fly free on Southwest, but regular size and weight limits apply (50 lbs. and 62 in.).
Each checked bag after the first two will cost $75 each. For a breakdown of other optional fees, click here. There are instances where embargoes may be placed on extra baggage for certain countries; if you’re flying to a destination impacted by an embargo, we will notify you.
Yes. You can change or cancel your flight up until 10 minutes before your scheduled departure time. For example, if you had a flight scheduled to depart at 8 a.m., you’d have until 7:50 a.m. to make changes or cancel the flight. If for some reason you forget to change or cancel, it may result in your travel funds for that flight being forfeited.
For example, if you paid $79 for a one-way Wanna Get Away® ticket and you didn’t make the flight or cancel it, you may forfeit the $79 you paid. If you cancel before the “10 minutes before departure” mark, you will receive $79 as a reusable travel fund for future use. When you make a change extremely close-in (for example, if you were supposed to fly at 8 a.m. but then changed your flight that morning to 10 a.m.), your boarding position will change based on your new time of check-in.
If you originally purchased a Wanna Get Away ticket and you’d like to upgrade to a refundable fare (like Anytime or Business Select®), you can select a different fare by going through the Change Flight process.
The fare difference between your originally purchased Wanna Get Away fare (non-refundable) and your new Anytime or Business Select fare is refundable. For example, if you purchased a Wanna Get Away fare for $100 then upgraded it to a refundable Anytime or Business Select fare that costs $300, the $200 difference would be refundable outright and the original $100 would be eligible for use as a reusable travel fund in the future.
Click here to learn more about Business Select and the benefits of upgrading.
Yes, you can make changes to your flight up until 10 minutes before scheduled departure time, even if you’ve already checked in. If you’re changing to a flight within 24 hours, be sure to check in for your new flight after you make the change.
But remember, if you forget to successfully change or cancel the flight before 10 minutes before scheduled departure, you may forfeit the travel funds.
For a change of this nature, you have a few options. If you want to call Customer Service, you can speak to a Representative at 1-800-I-FLY-SWA (1-800-435-9792) and explain that your lap child has aged out of the requirements. The Representative will walk you through the next steps of purchasing an additional seat for your child.
If you don’t want to call Customer Service & Support and would like to handle your situation digitally instead, you can always cancel your reservation and receive travel funds (i.e., store credit) with which to rebook another reservation that adds your child as a Passenger. If you choose to do this, be sure to check prices first to see if the cost of your flight hasn’t gone up since your original booking.
Another option is to simply buy a ticket for your child separately, but keep in mind he or she will have a different confirmation number.