Flight credit
A flight credit is a credit from a canceled flight that can be used to buy a future flight. The credit is tied to the canceled flight’s six-digit confirmation number.
Wanna Get Away fares are not refundable, but we still offer a flexible cancellation policy. When you cancel a Wanna Get Away fare, the value of the ticket becomes a flight credit that you can use to buy a future flight.
A few key points to keep in mind:
- Travel must be booked and completed by the flight credit’s expiration date.
- If you have multiple people on your itinerary, each Passenger will retain a flight credit. This means that a flight credit belongs to the individual named on the ticket, regardless of who paid for the ticket.
- You must cancel the flight at least 10 minutes before the scheduled departure time. Otherwise, any Wanna Get Away funds will be forfeited.
- Hang on to your six-digit confirmation number (you can find it in your original confirmation email). You’ll need it when you use the flight credit to book a new flight.
You can check your flight credit balance two ways:
- Go to the Payment section in My Account. Log in to My Account.
- Or use your six-digit confirmation number to check your flight credit here.
Some reasons why you may not see your flight credit in your account:
- You may not have included your Rapid Rewards® number when changing or canceling the flight. If this is the case, use your six-digit confirmation number to check your flight credits here.
- They’re not in your name. Flight credits belong to the Passenger named on the ticket, regardless of who paid for the ticket.
- They have expired.
- Your booking was created from Group Tickets, Charter Tickets, or Extra Seat Tickets.
Think of a flight credit like a store credit that expires. The expiration date depends on the payment you used to book the original ticket. Note that all travel must be booked and completed by the flight credit's expiration date.
- Booked with a credit card or gift card:
The flight credit will expire 12 months from the date you booked the ticket.
- Booked with a Southwest LUV Voucher:
The flight credit will adopt the expiration date of the voucher used to book the ticket.
- Booked with a flight credit:
The flight credit will keep the expiration date of the original flight credit used to book the ticket. For example, on March 1, you use a flight credit that expires May 20 to book a ticket. Later, you cancel that ticket. The expiration date for these funds is still May 20.
If you book with a combination of these payments, the flight credit adopts the expiration date of the fund that expires soonest.
Check your flight credit expiration date in My Account. Log in to My Account. Or, use your six-digit confirmation number to check your flight credit here.
When booking a flight, you’ll see an option to apply a flight credit on the payment screen. Each Passenger can use a total of three forms of payment per booking, and each flight credit counts as a form of payment.
Business Select®, Anytime, and Wanna Get Away Plus™ fares will be eligible for transferable flight credit. Transferable flight credit allows you to transfer your flight credit to someone else. Both must be Rapid Rewards Members and only one transfer is permitted. The expiration date is 12 months from the date the ticket was booked. For bookings made through a Southwest® Business channel, there is a limitation to transfer only between employees within the organization. Wanna Get Away fares will receive a flight credit.
If you don’t cancel your reservation at least 10 minutes before the flight’s original scheduled departure time, the value of Business Select or Anytime tickets will be refunded in the form of a flight credit. Unfortunately, any Wanna Get Away or Wanna Get Away Plus funds will be forfeited.