Refunds
Southwest® offers three fare types: Business Select®, Anytime, and Wanna Get Away®.
- Refundable fares: Business Select and Anytime
If you cancel a refundable ticket, you can choose either to a) receive a method-of-payment refund or b) hold the value of the ticket as a travel fund that you can use to buy a future flight. See method-of-payment details.
- Non-refundable fare: Wanna Get Away
If you cancel a non-refundable ticket, the value of the ticket becomes a travel fund that you can use to buy a future flight. Learn more about travel funds.
Important: If you don’t cancel your reservation at least 10 minutes before the flight’s original scheduled departure time, the value of Business Select or Anytime tickets will automatically be converted to a travel fund. Unfortunately, any Wanna Get Away funds will be forfeited.
Learn more about our cancellation and refund policy.
Note that this is true only if you don't make any changes to the original reservation.
Method-of-payment refunds will generally be made in the same form as the original payment:
- Credit card: Refunds will be processed to the same account no later than seven business days from the date Southwest receives the request.
- Cash: Refunds will be issued by check no later than 20 business days from the date Southwest receives the request.
- Points: Points will go back to the Rapid Rewards® account used to book the flight.
- Southwest gift card or Southwest LUV Voucher: If the reservation is canceled within 24 hours of booking, please contact our Customer Service Department at 1-800-I-FLY-SWA (1-800-435-9792). If the reservation is canceled after 24 hours, the Southwest gift card or Southwest LUV Voucher will be refunded as a travel fund.
- Travel fund: Southwest travel funds from a previous reservation that are applied toward a Business Select or Anytime fare will be refunded as travel funds.
Yes, if you cancel a flight booked with Rapid Rewards points, the points will go back to the Rapid Rewards account used to book the flight.
You can choose whether the taxes and fees will be refunded as a) a method-of-payment refund or b) a travel fund to buy a future flight. See method-of-payment details.
No, EarlyBird Check-In is non-refundable. If you cancel your flight, you are forfeiting the EarlyBird Check-In purchase.
But if Southwest cancels your flight, EarlyBird Check-In will be refunded. If you don’t receive a refund, please call us at 1-800-I-FLY-SWA®.
You can send proof of your exemption status to us by mail (P.O. Box 36649, Dallas, TX, 75235), by fax (972-656-2568), or by email. Please be sure to include the following information:
- Passenger name
- Confirmation number
- Ticket number
- Documentation of exemption status (copy of front and back)
