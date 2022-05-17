Same-day change and Same-day standby
Same-day change lets you swap your flight on the day of travel for an alternate one—as long as there’s an open seat and your origin and destination are the same. With the same-day change option on eligible fares, you must change your flight on the same calendar day as your flight at least 10 minutes before your original scheduled departure time. Please note, government taxes and fees associated with your changes may apply.
New for Tier Members! As of May 17, 2022, A-List Preferred and A-List Customers qualify for same-day change! These Customers already had access to the same-day standby list, and now they will have both options.
No open seats for a same-day change? No problem. Get on the same-day standby list to grab a seat on an earlier day-of-travel flight should one become available. With the same-day standby option on eligible fares, you must request to be added to the same-day standby list on the same calendar day as your flight at least 10 minutes before your original scheduled departure time. Please note, government taxes and fees associated with your changes may apply.
Same-day change means if there’s an open seat on a different flight that departs on the same calendar day as your original flight and it’s between the same cities, you can get a confirmed seat on the new flight free of airline charges. If there isn’t an open seat on this different flight, you can ask a Southwest Gate Agent to add you to the same-day standby list. You will not lose your boarding position on your original flight until you are officially moved to the new flight.
- A-List Preferred and A-List Rapid Rewards Members
- Business Select, Anytime, and Wanna Get Away Plus Customers
Please note: Wanna Get Away Customers can make a same-day change, but fare differences may apply. See more of the benefits offered by fare type.
Important: Government taxes and fees associated your change may apply.
To make a same-day change yourself:
Business Select and Anytime Customers can make a same-day change at airport Kiosks, Southwet.com, and in the mobile app.
- Look up your flight confirmation number. You can also find your flight confirmation number in My Account or the Manage Reservations section.
- See which same-day flights between the same cities have available seats and choose a new one.
- You’ll receive a text or email confirmation with a link to retrieve your new boarding pass.*
Important: A-List Preferred and A-List Rapid Reward Members must call Customer Service or visit a Southwest Gate Agent to make the confirmed change without paying the fare difference.
*Based on flight status contact preference selected at booking.
For assistance in making a same-day change:
Call Southwest Customer Service at 1-800-I-FLY-SWA, or ask a Southwest Gate Agent at the airport.
Important: For Southwest corporate bookings, changes may be required to be made through your travel agent.
Business Select and Anytime Customers can get on the standby list at airport Kiosks. All other Customers can get added to the same-day standby list only in person at the airport with a Southwest Gate Agent. Based on the flight status contact preference selected during booking, the message regarding your standby status will be an email or text message with a link to access the boarding pass via the Southwest app, mobile web, or you can visit a Southwest Gate Agent to print off the boarding pass.
No. You must change your flight or request to be added to the same-day standby list on the same calendar day as your flight at least 10 minutes before your original scheduled departure time.
If you are checked in for your flight before you make a same-day change, you will lose that boarding position once you move to a new flight. You'll need to check in after you complete your change to get your new boarding position.
Once you are cleared from the same-day standby list, you will receive a new boarding position.
You will not lose your boarding position on your original flight until you are officially moved to the new flight or ten minutes prior to your original flight, whichever comes first.
First, Customers who are re-accommodated following flight disruptions. Next, A-List Preferred and A-List Rapid Reward Members will be prioritized based on fare (Business Select, Anytime, Wanna Get Away Plus, Wanna Get Away). Then, all other Customers will then also be prioritized by the same fare order.
No. If an A-List Preferred or A-List Member is traveling on a multiple-Passenger reservation, same-day change and same-day standby will not be provided for non-A-List or non-A-List Preferred Members in the same reservation.
Companion Pass holders who have a Companion already booked, and would like to use the same-day change benefit, can take the following steps:
On Southwest.com or in the Mobile App:
- The Companion Pass holder must cancel their Companion’s reservation (do not cancel your own flight).
- The Companion Pass holder can change their flight through the same-day change benefit.
Tier members, please see important note below.*
- The Companion Pass holder can add their Companion to the new flight through their Rapid Rewards account.
At the airport:
All Customers can make these changes at the airport with a Southwest Gate Agent or call 1-800-I-FLY-SWA.
*Companion Pass holders who are A-List Preferred and A-List Members must call 1-800-FLY-SWA or see a Southwest Gate Agent to conduct a same-day change. If they proceed to do this online or at the Kiosk, they will be charged for a difference in fare.
Same-day change is available:
You may be required to book through your travel agent
Same-day standby is available:
Southwest Gate Agent at the airport
Please note: Business Select and Anytime Customers can make same-day change or get on the standby list on airport Kiosks.