Travel funds
Travel funds are credit from a canceled flight that can be used to buy a future flight. The funds are tied to the canceled flight’s six-digit confirmation number.
Wanna Get Away fares are not refundable, but we still offer a flexible cancellation policy. When you cancel a Wanna Get Away fare, the value of the ticket becomes a travel fund that you can use to buy a future flight.
A few key points to keep in mind:
- Travel must be booked and completed by the travel fund’s expiration date.
- If you have multiple people on your itinerary, each Passenger will retain a travel fund. This means that travel funds belong to the individual named on the ticket, regardless of who paid for the ticket.
- You must cancel the flight at least 10 minutes before the scheduled departure time. Otherwise, any Wanna Get Away funds will be forfeited.
- Hang on to your six-digit confirmation number (you can find it in your original confirmation email). You’ll need it when you use the travel fund to book a new flight.
You can check your travel funds balance two ways:
- Go to the Payment section in My Account. Log in to My Account.
- Or use your six-digit confirmation number to check your travel funds here.
Some reasons why you may not see your travel funds in your account:
- You may not have included your Rapid Rewards number when changing or canceling the flight. If this is the case, use your six-digit confirmation number to check your travel funds here.
- They’re not in your name. Travel funds belong to the Passenger named on the ticket, regardless of who paid for the ticket.
- They have expired.
- Your booking was created from Group Tickets, Charter Tickets, or Extra Seat Tickets.
Think of a travel fund like a store credit that expires. The expiration date depends on the payment you used to book the original ticket. Note that all travel must be booked and completed by the travel fund’s expiration date.
- Booked with a credit card or gift card:
The travel fund will expire 12 months from the date you booked the ticket.
- Booked with a Southwest LUV Voucher:
The travel fund will adopt the expiration date of the voucher used to book the ticket.
- Booked with travel funds:
The travel fund will keep the expiration date of the original travel fund used to book the ticket. For example, on March 1, you use a travel fund that expires May 20 to book a ticket. Later, you cancel that ticket. The expiration date for these funds is still May 20.
If you book with a combination of these payments, the travel fund adopts the expiration date of the fund that expires soonest.
Check your travel funds expiration date in My Account. Log in to My Account. Or, use your six-digit confirmation number to check your travel funds here.
When booking a flight, you’ll see an option to apply travel funds on the payment screen. Each Passenger can use a total of three forms of payment per booking, and each travel fund counts as a form of payment.
A flight credit can either be used by the Passenger or, as agreed to by Southwest, if evidence satisfactory to Southwest, in its sole discretion, is submitted to Southwest that a company purchased the ticket on behalf of its employee or the travel agent has made a refund to its client, then the flight credit may be used by the company or travel agent, as applicable.
If you don’t cancel your reservation at least 10 minutes before the flight’s original scheduled departure time, the value of Business Select® or Anytime tickets will be refunded in the form of a travel fund. Unfortunately, any Wanna Get Away funds will be forfeited.