Help Center
Emergency Exit Seating Information
Federal regulations require that a Customer select a non-exit seat if they can't or don't want to perform the following functions:
- Locate the emergency exit
- Recognize the emergency exit opening mechanism
- Understand how to operate the emergency exit
- Able to operate the emergency exit
- Assess whether opening the emergency exit will increase the hazards to which passengers may be exposed • Follow oral directions and hand signals given by a Crewmember
- Stow and secure the emergency exit window so that it will not impede use of the exit
- Move quickly through the emergency exit
- Assess, select, and follow a safe path away from the emergency exit
In addition, to comply with federal regulations a passenger seated in an exit seat must have sufficient mobility, strength, or flexibility in both arms, hands, and both legs to:
- Reach upward, sideways, and downward to the location of the emergency exit
- Grasp and push, pull, turn, or otherwise manipulate mechanisms
- Push, shove, pull, or otherwise open the emergency exit
- Lift out, hold, move on to nearby seats, or maneuver the size and weight of over-wing window doors over seats to the next row
- Remove obstructions similar in size and weight to over-wing exit windows
- Reach the emergency exit quickly
- Maintain balance while removing obstructions
- Exit quickly
A passenger seated in an exit seat must:
- Be 15 years of age or older
- Have the capacity to perform the applicable functions without the assistance of an adult companion, parent, or other relative
- Read and understand instructions related to emergency evacuation provided by Southwest in printed or graphic form
- Understand oral crew commands
- Have sufficient visual capacity to perform applicable functions without the assistance of visual aids beyond contact lenses or eyeglasses
- Be able to hear and understand instructions shouted by Flight Attendants without assistance beyond a hearing aid
- Adequately impart information orally in English to other passengers
A passenger seated in an exit seat must not:
- Have preboarded
- Use a portable oxygen concentrator
- Require a seat belt extension to fasten their seat belt
- Have a condition or responsibilities, such as caring for small children or pets, that might prevent them from performing the applicable functions
- Have a condition that might cause the person harm if they perform one or more of the applicable functions