Original or photocopies of government-issued identification (e.g., passport, birth certificate, government-issued photo identification card) are the only acceptable forms of proof of age. Electronic screen shots, phone images, or immunization records are not acceptable.

We may ask for age verification at any point within your journey, so you should travel with the documentation. If asked to provide proof of age and unable to do so, Customers will be required to purchase a ticket for the child.

Additionally, all Passengers traveling internationally (regardless of age) must have proper documentation required for entry into and exit from each country. Keep in mind that some countries require additional documentation for children, so you’re encouraged to visit our portal to determine what documentation could be required based on your specific international destination. Keep in mind that each Passenger traveling on an international itinerary is solely responsible for obtaining and completing all documentation required for entry into and exit from each country, as well as for complying with the laws, requirements, or procedures of each country listed on such itinerary. With this in mind, we also encourage you to contact the appropriate consulate, embassy, or other governmental authority well in advance of travel to ensure applicable requirements are understood.