Lap child policy
One child over 14 days and under two (2) years of age, not occupying a seat, may be carried as a Lap Child when traveling with an adult (12 years of age or older). Each adult may travel with one Lap Child. Although a boarding pass is not required for the infant, you will need a Boarding Verification Document, which can be printed at the airport on the day of travel at a kiosk or the ticket counter.
A Lap Child may be carried free of charge domestically. For international travel, applicable government-imposed taxes and fees must be paid, and a ticket will be issued for each person, regardless of age.
You can book your reservation with a Lap Child online for both domestic and international travel--as long as you are not purchasing your reservation with Rapid Rewards points. For redemption bookings or to add a Lap Child to an existing reservation, you may call us at 1-800-I-FLY-SWA. To book your reservation with a Lap Child, follow the online booking instructions below to book a reservation with a Lap Child:
- Select your city pair(s) and travel date(s).
- In the "Passengers" field, indicate the total number of seats needed by selecting the number of adults and lap children.
- Proceed through the "Select Flight" and "Trip & Price Details" pages.
- Complete the “Who’s Flying” name fields for each Passenger. If multiple adults and/or lap children are traveling, use the drop down next to the Lap Child’s information to associate the Lap Child with an adult Passenger.
Note: Once a Lap Child has been added to a reservation, you will need to call us at 1-800-I-FLY-SWA® or see a Customer Service Agent at the airport to make any changes to the reservation.
- Customer and Lap Child check-in
- Add a Lap Child to a reservation
- Edit a Lap Child’s name, gender, and birthdate
- Print a Boarding Verification Document (BVD)
Note: You can only add a Lap Child to a reservation using the self-service kiosk if you are flying domestically. You cannot use the self-service kiosk to add a Lap Child when flying internationally.
Original or photocopies of government-issued identification (e.g., passport, birth certificate, government-issued photo identification card) are the only acceptable forms of proof of age. Electronic screen shots, phone images, or immunization records are not acceptable.
We may ask for age verification at any point within your journey, so you should travel with the documentation. If asked to provide proof of age and unable to do so, Customers will be required to purchase a ticket for the child.
Additionally, all Passengers traveling internationally (regardless of age) must have proper documentation required for entry into and exit from each country. Keep in mind that some countries require additional documentation for children, so you’re encouraged to visit our portal to determine what documentation could be required based on your specific international destination. Keep in mind that each Passenger traveling on an international itinerary is solely responsible for obtaining and completing all documentation required for entry into and exit from each country, as well as for complying with the laws, requirements, or procedures of each country listed on such itinerary. With this in mind, we also encourage you to contact the appropriate consulate, embassy, or other governmental authority well in advance of travel to ensure applicable requirements are understood.
Customers who intended to transport a child under two (2) years of age as a Lap Child but were required to purchase a ticket as a result of being unable to show proof of age may submit proof of age by email and request a refund. Be sure to attach government-issued identification for the child (e.g., passport, birth certificate, government-issued photo identification card) and provide the confirmation number of the ticket purchased for the child.
We welcome nursing Customers who wish to breastfeed onboard or within our facilities.
Baggage containing a breast pump and/or breast milk may be brought onboard in addition to the standard carryon limit of one bag plus one small, personal item. You might be asked the nature of the additional carryon bag(s) throughout travel. Keep in mind that we don’t have electrical outlets onboard for personal use.
If you have questions or concerns about transporting liquid formula through a security checkpoint, explore the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security screening procedures on the TSA website.