Free movies and TV1

Movies and TV are both free on Southwest. Pick from a selection of newly released movies and classics. Watch the end of your favorite game over live TV channels or pick from our ad-free on-demand TV series. All of this is available directly in your browser—no downloads or signups required. You do not need to purchase internet to watch our free entertainment.

What's playing? Check out our free inflight movies and TV.

Free texting2

Keep the conversation going while onboard using iMessage and WhatsApp. Launch the Inflight Entertainment Portal in your browser, accept the texting terms and conditions, and then continue texting in your native app like you normally do.

While texting is free, to share certain types of media and data through these apps you may need to purchase Internet access, which is $8 all day, per device.

$8 Internet Access3

Satellite-based gate-to-gate Internet connectivity is available for $8 all day, per device. (Free for our A-List Preferred Members!)

In order to provide the best experience, we block access to certain high-bandwidth applications, websites, and video conferencing services, including, but not limited to, Netflix, HBO Max, Zoom, and Microsoft Teams. In consideration of the public environment onboard, we also block potentially offensive content.

Flight tracking and more

Track your flight path, get updated arrival information, and check your connection in real time using our integrated flight tracker.

